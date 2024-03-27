Ordinarie Fare goes on wheels with gluten-free, vegan baked goods and espresso drinks

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“When we were in Oakwood, we had an espresso machine and did drinks and all of that stuff, alongside the baked goods,” Mathews said. “When we moved to 2nd Street Market, we could no longer serve espresso, just because there is already coffee there.”

The caravan will serve Namesake Coffee, as well as healing beverages called Herbal Elixirs. Mathews described the medicinal drinks as healing beverages like Ceremonial Cacao or Matcha. Some of the drinks will contain reishi or lion’s mane mushrooms from Guided By Mushrooms.

“I’m excited about that line of drinks just because I don’t think you can get it anywhere else in Dayton,” Mathews said.

The caravan will also offer meals like salads and burritos, alongside baked goods. Mathews has plans to rotate the menu.

The idea of Ordinarie Fare came about when Mathews changed her diet while she was nursing her daughter, who had many food allergies. She started an Instagram page to document their food journey and eventually began doing pop-ups featuring her recipes throughout the community. Ordinarie Fare was located in Shoppe Smitten for 16 months, before moving to 2nd Street Market in 2023. Customer favorites include grain-free chocolate chip tahini cookies, raw cheesecakes and Caesar salads.

“We’re really just trying to offer a creative, pleasurable spin on healthier options to your favorite desserts or foods,” Mathews said. “There’s a way to make healthy eating more enjoyable.”

The caravan will be at Speakeasy Yoga, 510 E. Third St. in Dayton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Pink Moon Goods, 2027 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Mathews plans to be at Speakeasy Yoga regularly on Thursdays.

In the future, she hopes to park the caravan and create a living room-type setting with couches and furniture for people to sit and hang out.

Ordinarie Fare will remain at 2nd Street Market on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit www.ordinariefare.com or the establishment’s Instagram page.