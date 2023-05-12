Over 1K pounds of pork rinds recalled, not inspected by USDA

A recall has been issued for over 1,000 pounds of pork rinds in various flavors after they were produced without being inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recall includes about 1,137 ready-to-eat pork rind products from Mitten Gourmet, LLC, produced from Sept. 9, 2021 through May 5, 2023.
Recalled pork rinds include:
- 2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PARMESAN GARLIC Pork Rinds”
- 2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PIZZA Pork Rinds”
- 2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BUFFALO Pork Rinds”
- 2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “NACHO CHEESE Pork Rinds”
- 2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “JALAPENO Pork Rinds”
- 2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “HONEY MUSTARD Pork Rinds”
- 2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “DILL PICKLE Pork Rinds”
- 2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BARBECUE Pork Rinds”
- 2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “SALT N PEPPER Pork Rinds”
The pork rinds were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
According to the recall, the rinds were found without a USDA mark of inspection during routine FSIS surveillance, and the FSIS discovered the producer was not an FSIS-inspected facility.
There have been no confirmed reports of bad reactions to eating the pork rinds, the FSIS said, but it said that consumers who bought them not to eat them, but instead to throw them away or return them.
Consumers with questions can contact Mitten Gourmet CEO Miquel Varney at 989-402-5372 or by emailing support@mittengourmet.com.
About the Author