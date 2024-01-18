Owner of Boston’s Bistro and Pub dies: ‘Over anything, he was a dreamer’

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

His son, David Boston Jr., and his daughter, Eva Boston, said their dad was the first to bring imported, craft beers to downtown. Boston’s love of all things beer came from his late-father, Stephen, and his travels throughout Europe.

“He just fell in love with the culture that surrounded the beer,” David Boston Jr. said. “A lot of what he was doing was educating the public, doing beer tastings, doing pairings with different food and trying to... open people’s minds to it.”

“The stuff that’s a huge deal now, he started it decades ago,” Eva Boston said. “It’s crazy to see how it all developed from what he started.”

When you went to the original Boston’s Bistro and Pub, you could find 11 rotating taps with beers from across the country and internationally. His children noted that he always had to keep one tap for Bud Light or Miller Lite and he hated that.

Some of their favorite memories growing up was going to work with their dad. Eva Boston recalled being in charge of cleaning bathrooms and sweeping and mopping the floors. She said she learned so much from him in terms of how to build and fix things. David Boston Jr. recalled loving going to work with his dad so much so that instead of walking to school he hopped into his dad’s car and covered himself up until he thought his dad arrived at the bar. It was actually the bank when he stopped, but his dad let him skip school anyways.

In 2004, Boston’s Bistro and Pub moved to 7500 N. Main St. (Ohio 48) in Harrison Twp. This was the former home of Boston’s father’s restaurant, Gypsy Gardens, that specialized in Hungarian food in the 1950s and ‘60s. At one time, Boston lived above the restaurant with his nine siblings.

Boston was quoted as always saying, “If you don’t have family, you have nothing.”

Boston’s Bistro and Pub was famous for Boston’s Hungarian-style pizza. His children said he created every single recipe with high quality ingredients and never skimped on toppings. Boston closed the restaurant in 2016 at 62 years old.

“He loved what he was doing and he loved his clients and customers. He loved being there,” David Boston Jr. said.

“He loved Dayton so much,” Eva Boston added.

“That love would of had him hold on too long,” David Boston Jr. said. “It was very hard for him to make that decision.”

In the years ahead, Boston focused on his line of Hungarian spices that he created from scratch and kolbasz, which is Hungarian sausage. His children recalled their dad carrying around a cooler of kolbasz for people to try.

“His plan until the day he died was he wanted to take the kolbasz and spices to a larger market — grocery, specialty shops, things like that. He was starting to get that traction before he passed,” David Boston Jr. said.

The family plans to continue his legacy.

His children said they will miss seeing his zest behind the bar and him asking “who’s thirsty.” They described him as a quick-witted guy with a huge smile. He was always willing to lend an helping hand and had the ability to find the good in people.

“Over anything,he was a dreamer,” David Boston Jr. said. “He could see potential in everybody, every situation, every dilapidated building... the only thing that held him back from doing all those things was the right partner and an investment.”

As his children drive around downtown today, they remember the buildings their dad once took them to as a kid and talked about their potential. Thirty years later, they now house well-known establishments like Warped Wing Brewing Company.

“I think he provided a vision. I think he provided education to people who had interest in the craft beer and restaurant scene,” David Boston Jr. said. “Through his enthusiasm and optimism, he gave people hope.”

Boston was also a member of the Magyar Club of Dayton. He had a passion for his Hungarian heritage and a deep love for his family and friends.

Besides David and Eva, Boston had two other children, Matthew and Patrick. He is survived by his children, siblings and many other family members and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. today, Jan. 19 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St. in Dayton. This will be followed by a celebration of life at noon at the American Czech-Slovak Club, 922 Valley St. in Dayton.