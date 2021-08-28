dayton logo
Panera Bread closes downtown Centerville location, nearby location coming soon

A "Coming Soon" sign hangs from a Panera Bread at the coroner of Lyons Road and Drexel Park Lane near Sam's Club.
Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
3 hours ago

Those interested in grabbing a bagel and a coffee in Centerville will need to find a different location than the downtown Panera Bread as it is now closed.

Signs outside the Main Street restaurant have been taken down and a peek inside shows the building mostly empty. Google business resources list the location as permanently closed and a call to the listed number transfers customers to a different location.

Panera Bread's downtown Centerville location has closed.
However, the Centerville area won’t be without a Panera Bread for long.

A Panera Bread is coming soon to the area around Sam’s Club. The building, which has a drive-thru, is on the corner of Drexel Park Lane and Lyons Road. The spot is about 5 minutes down the road from the old location.

Multiple signs are also posted around the property asking anyone interested in a job to apply.

Messages sent to Panera Bread’s corporate offices and an email listed on Centerville’s Panera Bread Facebook page were not immediately responded to Saturday.

