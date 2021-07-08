P.F. Chang’s to offer to-go concept with new locations

Following the trend of more people seeking take-out from restaurants, P.F. Chang’s announced it is starting a to-go concept with new restaurants it plans to open.
The Asian-themed chain plans to use P.F. Chang’s To Go concept when it opens 50 new locations across the U.S. The company has not announced it locations plans at this time. P.F. Chang’s has a location near the Dayton Mall and in West Chester.
The concept features a smaller footprint, expanding P.F. Chang’s access to high-density metropolitan communities and proving convenient option for online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery, the company said in a release. Eight locations are currently open, with three in Chicago and five in New York City.
“Since launching P.F. Chang’s To Go last year, Asian continues to be a go-to take out cuisine and we have seen a tremendous response from our customers,” said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of P.F. Chang’s, in a release. “P.F. Chang’s To Go is not a replacement for our full-scale restaurants, but we know consumers across the country are seeking convenient dining options and our evolving business model accommodates this desire.”
P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants in 23 countries and the United States.