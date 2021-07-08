P.F. Chang’s to offer to-go concept with new locations

The Asian-themed chain plans to use P.F. Chang’s To Go concept when it opens 50 new locations across the U.S. The company has not announced it locations plans at this time. P.F. Chang’s has a location near the Dayton Mall and in West Chester.

The concept features a smaller footprint, expanding P.F. Chang’s access to high-density metropolitan communities and proving convenient option for online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery, the company said in a release. Eight locations are currently open, with three in Chicago and five in New York City.