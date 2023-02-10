‘Plane Talks’ return to Air Force Museum in time for Presidents Day

The talk is set for 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18. (The Presidents Day national holiday falls on Feb. 20 this year.)

Visitors are welcome to listen and interact with SAM subject matter experts to be found in the museum’s Presidential Gallery in the fourth building. They can also look forward to a presidential trivia game with prizes, special artifacts, model aircraft, books and pins from the SAM mission will be on display with Plane Talks.