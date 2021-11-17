dayton logo
X

Planet Fitness opening in Fairborn

The new Kroger marketplace, located at 1161 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, opened Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. It is a 134,000-square-foot facility, the largest Kroger in the Dayton region, said Mike Gebhart, Fairborn s assistant city manager. The store is a $23 million investment for the Cincinnati-headquartered grocery retailer, and will employ approximately 350 workers. JAROD THRUSH / STAFF
Caption
The new Kroger marketplace, located at 1161 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, opened Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. It is a 134,000-square-foot facility, the largest Kroger in the Dayton region, said Mike Gebhart, Fairborn s assistant city manager. The store is a $23 million investment for the Cincinnati-headquartered grocery retailer, and will employ approximately 350 workers. JAROD THRUSH / STAFF

Local News
56 minutes ago

Planet Fitness is opening the doors at its new location at 1149 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, according to the Oberer Realty Services, a real estate company who worked with the owners of the space to lease it.

The space is part of the 69,000 square foot building formerly occupied by Kroger before their expansion and relocation within the Shoppes at Valle Greene in 2017.

Next door is the Goodwill and the Feeders Supply, which also moved into the former Kroger building.

“With the recent opening of the 248,000 square foot Menard’s and the Kroger Marketplace expansion, Shoppes at Valle Greene represents a steady and desirable growth area in the market,” said Chris Conley, president and partner of Oberer Realty Services and representative of the developer.

Planet Fitness occupies 22,000 square feet at the Shoppes at Valle Greene, Fairborn.

Shoppes at Valle Greene is also home to Starbucks, Cassano’s, Skyline, Edward Jones and H&R Block.

In Other News
1
Bill’s Donut Shop closed due to damaged sewer line
2
Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer dies: He ‘truly cared for his...
3
Don’t miss longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
4
Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours: What we know now
5
Senate Republicans pass new congressional map, House Republicans poised
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top