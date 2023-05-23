Ponitz junior wins refurbished car in 9th annual drawing

The In It To Win It program aims to encourage good grades and attendance. Juniors and seniors earn tickets each quarter for making the honor roll or for having perfect attendance. They can receive up to eight tickets a year.

The tickets go toward the drawing at the end of the year, where students can win a car, smart TVs, laptops, gift cards Bluetooth headphones and more.

The first four juniors and seniors selected pick a key and then take turns attempting to start the car. Whoever’s key can start the car wins the vehicle.