Popeyes opens sixth Dayton-area restaurant, plans continued expansion
Popeyes new 2,200-square-foot location at 5798 N. Springboro Pike is part of a Montgomery County expansion effort of the nationally known restaurant chain. A soft opening was held Tuesday, March 29, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

44 minutes ago
Chicken chain opened restaurant in Miami Twp. last week, is coming to Miller Lane area as well

A new Popeyes Louisiana Chicken location is part of the restaurant chain’s Montgomery County expansion effort.

The fast food chain’s new 2,200-square-foot location opened March 29 at 5798 N. Springboro Pike in Miami Twp., at the intersection with Alex-Bell Road.

Formerly a Tim Hortons restaurant until it closed in September 2019, the new store features Popeyes’ new prototype buildings, according to Julea Schuh, a spokeswoman for Popeyes’ franchisee Gilligan Company.

The new location will be accepting mobile orders via the Popeyes app.

“This is a whole new concept for us,” Schuh told this news outlet. “Also, this is a double drive-through to make it more convenient for our customers who are on the go.”

The Miami Twp. location will be Popeyes’ sixth in Dayton with more to come, Schuh said. That includes a new location 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area, plus as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets, he said.

Gilligan Company continues to hire for the new location via www.teamGILLIGAN.com or by texting “PLK” to 85000.

A grand opening ceremony for the newly constructed restaurant is set for 11 a.m. April 12, including a check presentation to Dayton Humane Society and photo opportunities with the Popeyes Chicken Mascot.

Founded in 1972, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has more than 2,700 locations in the United States and worldwide. Popeyes was once a Dayton-area mainstay. It had multiple locations in the region in the early 1980s, but those closed, and the region went without a Popeyes for several years.

Pat Gilligan, the franchise owner-operator for Popeyes’ southwest Ohio locations, has owned Cincinnati-area Popeyes since 2006. He led the chain’s Miami Valley resurgence, acquiring the Harrison Twp. and Springfield Popeyes locations in 2016, then opening new restaurants in the past five years, including locations in Englewood, Kettering and Springboro.

