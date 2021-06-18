Popular downtown Dayton pedestrian bridge is open again

The Deeds Point pedestrian bridge reopened this morning after closing in late 2019.
The bridge spans the Mad River, connecting Deeds Point MetroPark and RiverScape MetroPark.
The original bridge closed after inspectors discovered it was rusting from the inside because water was getting in from the nearby fountains in the river.
The original bridge was supposed to last about 75 years but closed after being in operation only 15.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
The new bridge is made of galvanized steel and solid beams and has an estimated lifespan of 75 years.
“The Deeds Point Pedestrian Bridge is a key connection located at the nexus of our region’s more than 350 miles of connected trails — the nation’s largest paved trail network,” said Carrie Scarff, chief of planning and projects for Five Rivers MetroParks. “Connections such as the bridge are critical to maintaining that paved trail network, which make it fun and easy for Dayton-area residents and visitors to enjoy a healthy, active outdoor lifestyle.”