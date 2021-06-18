Popular downtown Dayton pedestrian bridge is open again

The new bridge is made of galvanized steel and solid beams and has an estimated lifespan of 75 years.

“The Deeds Point Pedestrian Bridge is a key connection located at the nexus of our region’s more than 350 miles of connected trails — the nation’s largest paved trail network,” said Carrie Scarff, chief of planning and projects for Five Rivers MetroParks. “Connections such as the bridge are critical to maintaining that paved trail network, which make it fun and easy for Dayton-area residents and visitors to enjoy a healthy, active outdoor lifestyle.”