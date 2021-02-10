Pornographer Larry Flynt, who got his start in Dayton, dies at 78

He later started Hustler, which grew out of a newsletter to club members started in March 1972 and initially was printed in Dayton before Flynt moved his Hustler headquarters to Columbus and later to Los Angeles, the archives show.

As founder of Hustler, one of the most explicit adult magazines, Flynt challenged social mores, championed the First Amendment and was a target for the religious right and feminist groups, the AP reported.

A serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin tried to kill Flynt in 1978 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in a shooting that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Franklin said he was upset by interracial photo spreads in Flynt’s magazine. More than 35 years later, Flynt tried to save Franklin from lethal injection in Missouri so he would instead spend the rest of his life in prison, according to an AP report. Franklin, who never was convicted in Flynt’s shooting, died by lethal injection on Nov. 20, 2013.

In 1988, Larry Flynt won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case on the First Amendment, Hustler Magazine v. Falwell.

His daughter Lisa Flynt of Huber Heights suffered a seizure before an Oct. 17, 2014, crash in Riverside that ultimately killed her at age 47.

Lisa Flynt’s brother and Larry Flynt’s son, Larry Flynt Jr., drove to Dayton from Columbus to visit his sister in the hospital before her death.