Public health alert issued for meat products made with recalled wafers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat meat snack products made with FDA-regulated chocolate wafers that have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen – peanut residue.
The alert includes:
- 2.71-ounce plastic tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION SNACK BOARD SMOKED DRY CURED RED WINE SALAMI” with lot code 11110900408 and “Best By” dates of “APR 10 2023″ and “APR 18 2023″
- 3-ounce plastic tray packages containing “GREENFIELD NATURAL MEAT CO. SMOKED UNCURED PEPPERONI” with lot code 63100268821 and “Best By” date “APR 03 2023″
- 2.9-ounce plastic tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION SNACK BOARD SMOKED DRY CURED SPICY CALABRESE SALAMI” and lot code 11110605471 with “Best By” date of “APR 03 2023″and “APR 19 2023″
The products subject to the alert bear establishment number “645″ inside the Canadian mark of inspection.
The alert was issued after the wafer supplier notified the company producing the tray packages that the wafers were recalled due to the missing allergen declaration.
No bad reactions of eating the products have been reported, the FSIS said, but anyone who purchased the products are urged not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them.
Consumers with questions about the alert can contact Maple Lea Foods Inc. at 1-877-526-4520.
