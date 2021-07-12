Public Health reports COVID outbreak at Camp Chautauqua during church retreat

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak that happened during a Baptist church retreat at Camp Chautauqua near Miamisburg.
At least 30 coronavirus cases have been identified from attendees who live in Ohio and Kentucky. More than 800 people participated in the retreat that also included churches from Indiana and Illinois from June 27 to July 3 at the camp and conference center, 10550 Camp Trail in Miami Twp., according to a release from Public Health.
“Unvaccinated people, including children under 12 years of age, are up to 100 times more likely to get sick after exposure to COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, medical director for Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
This outbreak demonstrates that the COVID-19 virus is still circulating and continues to make people sick, Dohn said.
Public Health stated that church and camp organizers are not helping with contact tracing because they have not provided contact information for attendees and has not responded for several days after the initial cases were recognized, the health department stated.
The Dayton Daily News left a message seeking comment from the camp.
Anyone who attended the retreat may have been exposed to COVID-19 and could be infected or infecting others.
Public Health’s statement included the following:
“If you, or anyone you know, attended this event held June 27 to July 3 in Miamisburg, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and could be infected, or infecting others. Call us at 937-225-4508 so we may discuss your risk level with you. In addition, we are asking attendees to monitor themselves closely for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider should symptoms develop."
Public Health will provide those who attended the camp with instructions for self-quarantine, monitoring symptoms and testing as needed.
To get vaccinated against coronavirus, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.