Public Health reports COVID outbreak at Camp Chautauqua during church retreat

At least 30 coronavirus cases have been identified from attendees who live in Ohio and Kentucky. More than 800 people participated in the retreat that also included churches from Indiana and Illinois from June 27 to July 3 at the camp and conference center, 10550 Camp Trail in Miami Twp., according to a release from Public Health.

“Unvaccinated people, including children under 12 years of age, are up to 100 times more likely to get sick after exposure to COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, medical director for Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.