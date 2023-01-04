QUIZ: How much do you know about celebrities from Dayton?

Dayton has produced no shortage of famous people who have gone on to do great things.
Do you know their stories? Take our quiz below to test your knowledge of local stars.
In Other News
1
Latino-fusion restaurant Mamacitas Cantina aims to open mid-April in...
2
The eclipse is nearing: April 8 a huge day for events in the Miami...
3
Guide to Easter egg hunts in the Miami Valley
4
Entrepreneurs’ Center, University of Dayton partnership growing in the...
5
The Great Dayton Flood of 1913: 14 things to know about broken levees...
About the Author