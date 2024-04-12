Raw juice bar opens inside Gem City Market in Dayton

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Shari Mann, president of Jus Juic’n, recalled a trip to Disney in 1999 when they saw a juicer and her husband, Jimmy, said they had to have one. The couple was choosing a healthier lifestyle, so they bought a juicer and started juicing for themselves.

Mann began by juicing from her basement and invited her friends from bible study to try it. Next thing she knew, in 2011 they were asked to open a spot inside the downtown Dayton YMCA at 316 N. Wilkinson St. In 2017, they opened a second location inside the Reibold Building at 117 S. Main St. in Dayton.

“We didn’t go seeking these places,” Mann said. “They all asked us just from word of mouth.”

They opened three more locations at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, but closed those after the pandemic. They began working on the Gem City Market location in July 2023.

Mann said she never thought they would be where they are now because she was content juicing from her home. With the encouragement from her bible study group, she took the next step and kept going.

Their goal is to introduce the community to new alternatives.

“Juicing is a way of getting your nutrients through juice verses eating a lot,” Mann said.

The most popular juice is the Strawberry Lemonade made from strawberries, grapes and lemons. Mann said they do not add anything to the juice like water or preservatives. Other favorites include the Fat Burner made from cucumber, apple, spinach, ginger, orange, turmeric and habanera peppers or the Appapear made from apple, pear, ginger and lemon. Most juices help detox and cleanse, Mann said.

“It’s not even about the money. It’s about getting our health better because when you know better, you do better.” Mann said.

The couple’s daughter, T’Aira Scott, is the general manager of the business. Her favorite part of their journey are the relationships they’ve built with those in the community. She credited her parents for helping people through their cancer, weight loss or spiritual journeys.

Scott’s dad has been a paster in Dayton for 30 years and is a pastor at All Nations Bible Fellowship Community Church. He also works as a chaplain at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly known as Grandview Medical Center.

Jus Juic’n also has Alkaline Water, Ginger Shots, Wheat Grass Shots and Wellness Shots. The shots are known for helping with energy, nausea or inflammation, Scott said.

Scott is also the owner of Sweetly Dipped, a cake pop business launched in 2022. There will be a variety of her cake pops available at the bar.

Jus Juic’n will be open noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday. They do have plans to open a fourth location inside the Homefull Grocery & Marketplace coming soon to southwest Dayton. For more information, visit www.jusjuicn.com or the bar’s Facebook page (@jusjuicn).