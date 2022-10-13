dayton logo
X

RECALL: Magic Chef air fryers, Ancheer e-bikes pose fire, burn hazards

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Thousands of Magic Chef air fryers and Ancheer electric bicycles are under recall, both because they pose fire and burn hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The 11,750 Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven under recall can overheat, which poses fire and burn risks. The recall involves model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white). They measure about 13 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches.

Consumers should immediately stop using the air fryers and provide a picture of the rating label on the bottom to the firm to receive instructions on how to disable the air fryer and receive a refund in the form of a newair.com credit. The credit will be $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt, if higher.

No receipt is needed to get the $50 credit.

The air fryers were sold from July 2018 through September 2020 for between $115 and $138.

Consumers can register to participate in the recall at https://www.newair.com/pages/recall-registration.

Ancheer e-bike recall

About 22,000 Ancheer e-bikes are under recall because the lithium-ion batteries “can ignite, explode or spark.”

There have been six reports of incidents.

The recall is for model number AM001907, which is on the e-bike packaging and instruction manual but not on the bike, which is distinguishable by its water bottle shaped cylindrical battery. The bikes are black and have 26-inch wheels with “Ancheer” printed on the downtube.

Consumers should stop using the recalled e-bikes and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount.

The recalled e-bikes were sold between January 2016 and June 2022 for between $280 and $930.

For more information, email service@ancheer.shop or call 888-661-1330.

In Other News
1
Teachers union delivers food to Dayton elementary students
2
Biggby Coffee coming to Brandt Pike near Cloud Park
3
Special trick-or-treat events planned at Dayton-area museum, malls...
4
Oakwood to celebrate all things fall
5
Vanessa’s Story: Fighting breast cancer at age 25

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top