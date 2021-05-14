Recall: Wild Republic slap watches for kids pose safety issue

People who bought the watches can contact Wild Republic at 800-800-9678 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email quality@wildrepublic.com or go to www.wildrepublic.com and click on “safety recall” for more information and to complete the online registration form.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

About 463,000 slap watches were sold in the U.S. and another 75,000 in Canada. They were imported from China by Wild Republic, based in Twinsburg, Ohio.