RECALLS: Cleaners could contain bacteria, blender blades could come loose

A full list of the recalled products is available on the brand’s recall website, but includes all products with lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cleaning products, and can request a refund on the brand’s recall website using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker, or using a receipt. You can also request a refund using your email if you bought from the brand’s website.

After requesting a refund, the brand said to close the bottle tightly, without emptying it, and put it in the trash.

Cloud Island Four-Piece Plus Toy Sets

Target has recalled about 23,400 sets of four plush vehicles because the tires of the toy vehicles could detach, posing a risk that young children could choke on them.

The sets include a knitted car, bus, tractor and truck, each with a rattle inside, with item number 030-02-1042 on a fabric tag on the bottom of each vehicle.

Target has received four reports of the tires detaching, but no injuries have been reported yet, according to the recall.

The sets were sold at Target stores nationwide and on the brand’s website from March to August 2022 for about $20.

Consumers should take the recalled toys away from young children and return them to any Target store for a refund, or contact Target for a prepaid return label to return the set by mail.

Aduro surge protectors

JBR Solutions has issued a recall for about 51,750 Aduro surge protectors because incorrect polarization and poorly soldered connections could pose a risk of electric shocks and fires.

The recall includes all black and white Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower surge protectors, each with 12 outlets and dual USB ports. Model and SKU numbers AHR-318 (SKU SRG-WT12O2U) or SS-Q1202 (SKU SRG-WT12O2UNV) are printed on a label on the back of the protector.

According to the recall, the company has received one report of incorrect polarization, but no injuries or fires have been reported.

The surge protectors were sold online from January 2020 to August 2022 for between $20 and $50 on Walmart.com, Woot.com, Amazon.com, Aduroproducts.com and Groupon.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled surge protectors and contact JBR Solutions for a refund by emailing productrecall@jbrsol.com or going online to the Aduro recall website.

Cuisinart Compact Blender and Juice Extractor Combos

Conair has issued a recall for about 66,000 Cuisinart Compact Blender and Juice Extractor Combos because the nut holding the blender blade assembly could come loose and detach from the base while the blender is on, putting the user in danger of being cut if they touch a loose blade.

The recalled blender and juice extractor combos are just those with model number CBJ-450, which is printed on the label on the bottom of the base and on the original packaging.

Conair said that it has received three reports of the blender blade coming detached during use, and in one of those cases the blade pierced the blender container. No injuries have been reported, however.

The combo blender juicers were sold in person at Crate and Barrel and other department, gourmet and specialty stores, as well as online at Amazon.com, Kohls.com, Macys.com and other online retailers form November 2021 through August 2022 for about $80.

Consumers should stop using the recalled blender part of the appliance and contact Cuisinart for a free replacement blade assembly, which comes with instructions on how to install the replacement assembly. Consumers can reach Cuisinart at customerservice@cuisinart.com or by going online at Cuisinart’s recall website.