JUST IN: Regal theater to re-open at Fairfield Commons Friday

Regal Cinemas will re-open at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on Friday, May 7 after temporary closing last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The theater will be featuring new movies including “Mortal Combat,” “Godzilla vs. Kong” and other titles. Future films to be released in the coming weeks include “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9.”
Guests will be required to wear a face covering at all times while in the lobby, auditoriums and restrooms. Coverings can only be removed when eating or drinking while seated in the auditorium.
Face masks will be provided to anyone who does not have one at the theater.
For more information about safety measures Regal is taking, visit https://www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/corona-virus-response.
The Regal Fairfield Commons is located at 2651 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek.