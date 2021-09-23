dayton logo
The best of Best of Dayton: Here is EVERY winner all-time

Here are the Top 5 most-voted categories all time in Best of Dayton from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News

59 minutes ago

You’ve been picking winners in Best of Dayton from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News for years now, and it’s time to do it again.

Now that Best of Dayton is back — click the card below to nominate! — we wanted to take a look at all of the winners since 2015.

CLICK HERE to nominate and vote in Best of Dayton

Scroll through all of the winners below to see the best of the best in Dayton.

2019-20

ContestWinner
Best AppetizerThai 9 crab rangoon
Best Arcade/GamingScene75
Best Art GalleryDayton Art Institute
Best Asian FoodOzu852
Best Auto DealerJeff Schmitt Auto Group
Best Auto RepairGrismer Auto Service Centers
Best Bakeryele Cake Co.
Best Bank or Credit UnionWright-Patt Credit Union
Best Barber ShopJC's Barbershop
Best BartenderMatt Ross, The Barrel House
Best BBQCity Barbeque
Best Beer, Wine or Liquor ShopArrow Wine & Spirits
Best Bloody MaryTank's Bar & Grill
Best BookstoreBarnes & Noble
Best BoutiqueHeart Mercantile
Best Bowling AlleyBeaver-Vu Bowling
Best BreakfastTank's Bar & Grill
Best Bridal ShopDavid's Bridal
Best BrunchFirst Watch
Best BurgerTank's Bar & Grill
Best Cheap EatsTank's Bar & Grill
Best Chicken SandwichChick-fil-A
Best ChiliTank's Bar and Grill
Best Chinese FoodChina Cottage
Best ChipsMikesell's
Best ChocolatesEsther Price
Best CocktailsThe Century Bar
Best CoffeehouseGhostlight Coffee
Best Concert VenueRose Music Center
Best County FairThe Great Darke County Fair
Best Craft Beer BarThe Barrel House
Best Dance ClubMasque
Best Dance GroupCeltic Academy of Irish Dance
Best Dayton Drag KingJohnny Justice
Best Dayton Drag QueenScarlett Moon
Best Dayton Historical NeighborhoodOregon Historic District
Best Dayton landmarkNational Museum of the United States Air Force
Best Deli/Sandwich ShopDiSalvo's Deli
Best DinerMel-o-Dee
Best Dive BarTank's Bar and Grill
Best DonutsBill's Donut Shop
Best Family RestaurantSpaghetti Warehouse
Best Farmers Market2nd Street Market
Best FestivalDayton Celtic Festival
Best Fine DiningThe Pine Club
Best Fish FryAlter High School
Best FloristOberer's Flowers
Best Food TruckZombie Dogz
Best Food Truck EventYellow Cab Food Truck Rallies
Best French FriesFive Guys
Best GalaDayton Art Institute Art Ball
Best Garden CenterKnollwood Garden Center
Best Gay BarMasque
Best Golf CourseYankee Trace
Best Grilled CheeseTanks Bar and Grill
Best Gym/Fitness CenterTurbo Zone Fitness
Best Hair SalonSquare One Salon & Spa
Best Happy HourTrolley Stop
Best Haunted AttractionLand of Illusion
Best Hidden Gem RestaurantChristopher's Restaurant
Best High School FansKettering Fairmont
Best Holiday TraditionLegendary Lights of Clifton Mill
Best Hot DogZombie Dogz
Best HotelMarriott at the University of Dayton
Best Ice CreamYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Indian RestaurantAmar India
Best Interactive Gaming VenueTop Golf
Best Italian RestaurantMamma DiSalvo's
Best Jewelry StoreJames Free Jewelers
Best KaraokeBlind Bob's
Best Late-Night EatsTank's Bar & Grill
Best Local ArtistLeslea Hipp
Best Local Band or MusicianSummer Highway Band
Best Local BreweryWarped Wing Brewing Company
Best Local CelebrityNorm Lilly
Best Local ChefElizabeth Wiley at Meadowlark
Best Local Comedian (not Dave Chappelle)Scotty Mays
Best Local DJ (weddings, events)No Limit Premier
Best Local PhotographerFrom Above Aerial
Best Local PodcastFifth & Ludlow
Best Local Theater GroupThe Human Race Theatre Company
Best Locally Made Beer (specific beer, specific brewery)Trotwood Lager, Warped Wing Brewing Co.
Best Locally Made Spirits (Distillery)Belle of Dayton
Best Mac & CheeseChick-fil-A
Best MargaritaElsa's
Best MascotHeater (Dayton Dragons)
Best Mediterranean/Greek DiningGyro Palace
Best Mexican FoodTaqueria Mixteca
Best Movie TheaterCinemark at The Greene
Best MuralGateway to the Oregon District mural
Best MuseumNational Museum of the United States Air Force
Best Nail SalonLounge Nail Spa
Best New Food TruckWhat The Taco
Best New RestaurantCooper's Hawk Winery
Best Oktoberfest CelebrationDayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
Best Old-School RestaurantThe Pine Club
Best Onion RingsPine Club
Best Park or PlaygroundCox Arboretum
Best PatioThe Trolley Stop
Best Pet GroomingOregon Tails
Best Pet Products StorePetSmart
Best PhoLinh's Bistro
Best Pizza RestaurantMarion's Piazza
Best Place for a Bachelor PartyTop Golf
Best Place for a Bachelorette PartyMasque
Best Place for a Bike RideLittle Miami Scenic Trail
Best Place for a Birthday PartyScene75
Best Place for a Business LunchCoco's Bistro
Best Place for a PicnicCox Arboretum MetroPark
Best Place for a Walk or RunSugarcreek MetroPark
Best Place for Unique GiftsHeart Mercantile
Best Place to Buy Dayton giftsEsther Price chocolates
Best Place to Entertain the KidsBoonshoft Museum of Discovery
Best Place to Hear Live MusicLevitt Pavilion Dayton
Best Place to Hook UpThe Barrel House
Best Place to Play PoolKings Table Bar & Grill
Best place to take your dogMontgomery County Bark Park Dayton
Best PubDublin Pub
Best RealtorMark Ryan Group (RE/MAX)
Best Restaurant at Austin LandingFirebirds Wood Fired Grill
Best Restaurant at The GreeneThe Cheesecake Factory
Best Restaurant for a Large GroupMarion's Piazza
Best Restaurant in the Oregon DistrictDublin Pub
Best Restaurant in Yellow SpringsWinds Cafe
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-TownerMarion's Piazza
Best SandwichJimmie's Ladder 11 Ladder 11
Best Seafood RestaurantJay's Seafood
Best SoupDublin Pub potato soup
Best SpaSquare One Salon & Spa
Best Spot to Take a Picture for InstagramCox Arboretum
Best Square-Cut PizzaMarion's Piazza
Best St. Patrick's Day CelebrationDublin Pub
Best SteakPine Club
Best SushiOzu852
Best TacoTaqueria Mixteca
Best Tattoo ArtistCaleb Neff, Blacklist Tattoo
Best Tattoo ShopRebel Rebel Tattoo
Best Thrift StoreValley Thrift
Best Toy StoreYellow Springs Toy Company
Best Trivia NightBunkers Bar and Grill
Best Vegan DiningWheat Penny
Best VetBigger Road Veterinary Clinic
Best View of DaytonWoodland Cemetery and Arboretum
Best Wedding VenueDayton Art Institute
Best WineryCooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Best WingsRoosters
Best Yoga StudioSpeakeasy Yoga
Favorite Celebrity from the Dayton areaDave Chappelle
Friendliest Restaurant/Bar StaffNick's Restaurant
Most Charming SuburbYellow Springs
Most Romantic RestaurantOakwood Club

2018

ContestWinner
Best AppetizerThai 9 Crab Rangoon
Best Arcade/GamingScene75
Best Art GalleryDayton Art Institute
Best Asian FoodOzu852
Best Auto DealerJeff Schmitt Auto Group
Best Auto RepairGrismer Tire & Auto Service
Best Bakeryele Cake Co.
Best Bar BathroomThe Barrel House
Best Barber ShopCenterville Barbers
Best BaristaDavid Warrick - Ghostlight Coffee
Best BartenderChad McKanna (Buffalo Wild Wings in Kettering)
Best BBQCity Barbeque
Best Bike RouteLittle Miami Scenic Trail
Best Bloody MaryTank's Bar & Grill
Best Bowl of SoupDublin Pub World Famous Potato Soup
Best Bowling AlleyBeaver-Vu Bowling
Best BreakfastTanks Bar & Grill
Best BrunchFirst Watch
Best BurgerSlyder's Tavern
Best Cheap EatsTank's Bar & Grill
Best ChiliTanks Bar & Grill
Best ChipsMikesell's
Best Classic RestaurantThe Pine Club
Best CocktailsThe Century Bar
Best CoffeehouseGhostlight Coffee
Best Comedy ClubDayton Funny Bone
Best Consignment/Resale StoreHome 2 Home
Best County FairThe Great Darke County Fair
Best Craft Beer BarWarped Wing
Best Dance ClubClub Masque
Best Dance GroupCeltic Academy of Irish Dance
Best Dayton Drag QueenAmaya Sexton
Best Dayton landmarkNational Museum of the United States Air Force
Best Dayton-centric giftsEsther Price chocolates
Best Deli/Sandwich ShopDorothy Lane Market
Best DinerMel-O-Dee Restaurant (New Carlisle)
Best Dive BarTank's Bar and Grill
Best Do-GooderRev. Cool Carter
Best Dog Friendly PatioDayton Beer Company
Best DonutsBill's Donut Shop
Best Farmers Market2nd Street Market
Best FestivalDayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
Best Fine DiningThe Pine Club
Best FloristOberer's Flowers
Best Food TruckZombie Dogz
Best Food Truck DishZombie Dogz Calling in Dead hot dog
Best French FriesFive Guys
Best GalaDayton Art Institute Art Ball
Best Gay BarClub Masque
Best Golf CourseNCR Country Club
Best Grilled CheeseTank's Bar and Grill
Best Gym/Fitness CenterFemme Fatale Fitness
Best Hair SalonSquare One Salon
Best Happy HourBar Louie
Best Haunted AttractionLand of Illusion
Best Hidden Gem RestaurantThe Florentine
Best High School FansKettering Fairmont High School
Best Historical NeighborhoodOregon District
Best Holiday TraditionClifton Mill Holiday Lights
Best HotelMarriott University of Dayton
Best Ice CreamYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Indian RestaurantAmar India
Best Indoor Music VenueYellow Cab Tavern
Best Italian RestaurantMamma DiSalvo's Risturante
Best Jewelry StoreOhio Silver Co.
Best KaraokeBlind Bob's
Best Late-Night EatsTank's Bar and Grill
Best Local ArtistTiffany Clark
Best Local AthleteJosh Cunningham of UD Mens Basketball
Best Local Band or MusicianDayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
Best Local BreweryWarped Wing
Best Local CelebrityReverend Cool Carter
Best Local ChefElizabeth Wiley (Meadowlark)
Best Local Comedian (not Dave Chappelle)Scotty Mays
Best Local DJ (weddings, events)Dayton Mobile DJ
Best Local PhotographerChelsea Hall Photography
Best Local PodcastThe Gem City Podcast
Best Local Rising StarAlexis Gomez
Best Local Theater GroupThe Human Race Theatre Company
Best Locally Made Beer (specific beer, specific brewery)Warped Wing Trotwood Lager
Best Mac & CheeseZombie Dogz
Best MargaritaElsa's
Best MascotDayton Dragon's Heater
Best Mediterranean/Greek DiningGyro Palace
Best Mexican FoodTacqueria Mixteca
Best Movie TheaterThe Neon
Best MuralHistoric Ohio's Star City mural in historic downtown Miamisburg (Central Avenue and First Street)"
Best MuseumNational Museum of the United States Air Force
Best Nationally Known CelebrityDave Chappelle
Best New RestaurantDeg's Flame Grilled Chicken
Best Onion RingsCheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Best Outdoor Music VenueFraze Pavilion
Best Park or PlaygroundCarillon Historical Park
Best PatioThe Trolley Stop
Best Pet GroomingBubbles N Bows
Best Pizza RestaurantMarion's Piazza
Best Place for a Birthday PartyScene 75
Best Place for a Business LunchCoco's Bistro
Best Place for a PicnicCox Arboretum
Best Place for DessertDorothy Lane Market
Best Place for Unique Gifts2nd Street Market
Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline PumpingFemme Fatale Fitness
Best Place to Meet Singles The Barrel House (Dayton)
Best place to shop if you don't want to dress like everyone elseClash Dayton
Best Place to Take a DateThe Oregon District
Best Place to Take the KidsBoonshoft Museum of Discovery
Best place to take your dogMontgomery County Bark Park
Best Place to Watch the GameFricker's
Best RealtorMark Ryan Group
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-TownerMarion's Piazza
Best Route for a Walk or RunJohn Bryan State Park
Best SandwichCanal Arcade and Deli: The Champ
Best Seafood RestaurantJay's Seafood
Best Secret Menu ItemBuffalo Mac and Cheese from Dublin Pub
Best SpaThe Woodhouse Day Spa
Best Spot to Take a Picture for InstagramCox Arboretum
Best Square-Cut PizzaMarion's Piazza
Best SteakThe Pine Club
Best SushiOzu852
Best TacoTaqueria Mixteca
Best Tattoo ArtistRonny James White Anvil Tattoo Company
Best Tattoo ShopTruth and Triumph Tattoo
Best Thrift StoreValley Thrift
Best Trivia NightBunkers Bar and Grill
Best Unusual Pizza (specific pizza at specific location)Old Scratch - Angry Beekeeper
Best Vegan DiningWheat Penny
Best VetCovenant Animal Clinic
Best View of DaytonWoodland Cemetery and Arboretum
Best Wedding VenueDayton Art Institute
Best WineryBrandeberry Winery
Best WingsRoosters
Friendliest Restaurant/Bar StaffThe Rootbeer Stande
Most Charming SuburbYellow Springs

2017

ContestWinner
Best Arcade/GamingDK Effect
Best Art GalleryDayton Art Institute
Best Asian FoodOzu852
Best Auto DealerWagner Subaru
Best Auto RepairKettering AutoCare
Best BakeryAshley's Pastry Shop
Best Bar BathroomMack's Tavern
Best Barber ShopAll Sports Barber Shop
Best BartenderHolly Henry at Mack's Tavern
Best BBQPA's Pork
Best Bike RouteGreat Miami River Trail
Best Bloody MaryMack's Tavern
Best Bowling AlleyCapri Bowling Lanes
Best BreakfastBlueberry Cafe
Best BrunchThe Dublin Pub
Best BurgerSlyders
Best Cheap EatsHamburger Wagon
Best CocktailsCentury Bar
Best Coffeehouse (chain or local)Ghostlight Coffee
Best College BarFlanagan's Pub
Best Comedy ClubWiley's Comedy Joint
Best Craft Beer SelectionOllie's Place
Best Dance ClubJulia's Nite Club
Best Dance GroupCeltic Academy of Irish Dance
Best Dayton Drag QueenTina Hightower
Best Dayton-centric GiftEsther Price
Best DeliCanal Street Arcade and Deli
Best DessertChocolate Stout Bacon Cupcake (Ginniebug Creations)
Best DinerGeorge's Family Restaurant
Best Dive BarMack's Tavern
Best Dog ParkOak Grove Dog Park
Best DonutsBill's Donut Shop
Best Farmers Market2nd Street Market
Best Fine DiningWatermark
Best FloristOberer's Flowers
Best Food TruckZombie Dogz
Best French FriesFive Guys Burgers and Fries
Best Gay BarMJ's on Jefferson
Best Golf CourseThe Golf Club at Yankee Trace
Best GymFemme Fatale Fitness
Best Hair Salon252 West Salon & Spa
Best Happy HourMack's Tavern
Best Hidden GemEpic Dance Academy
Best Ice CreamGraeter's
Best Indian FoodAmar India
Best Italian FoodMamma DiSalvo's
Best Jewelry StoreHedy Riegle Studio
Best KaraokeMack's Tavern
Best Late-Night GrubTank's
Best Local ArtistChris Welker
Best Local AthleteMarqies Williams (Fairmont HS)
Best Local BreweryWarped Wing Brewery
Best Local CelebrityRev. Cool Carter
Best Local ComedianDave Chappelle
Best Local DJAirborne Entertainment
Best Local PhotographerSarah Babcock Studio
Best Local Theater GroupDayton Playhouse
Best Locally Made SpiritsBelle of Dayton
Best MargaritaElsa's
Best Mediterranean/Greek DiningOlive Mediterranean Grill
Best Mexican FoodEl Toro
Best MuseumDayton Art Institute
Best Open Mic NightRip Rap Roadhouse
Best ParkCarillon Historical Park
Best PatioLittle York Tavern
Best Pet GroomingUrban Dog Day Spa
Best Pizza (Local or Chain)Old Scratch Pizza
Best Place for a Business LunchFlyboy's Deli
Best Place for a PicnicCarillon Historical Park
Best Place for the Kids to Cool OffKennedy Park Splash Pad
Best Place for Unique GiftsHeart Mercantile
Best Place to Buy Local2nd Street Market
Best Place to Buy VinylOmega Music
Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline PumpingFemme Fatale Fitness
Best Place to Hear Live MusicYellow Cab Tavern
Best Place to Meet SinglesOregon District
Best Place to Play PoolKings Table
Best Place to Shop for AntiquesAntiques Village
Best Place to Take a DateWatermark
Best Place to Watch the GameBunkers Bar and Grill
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-TownerPine Club
Best Route for a Walk or RunSugarcreek MetroPark
Best SandwichMacKenzie Reuben (The Highland Stag)
Best SeafoodJay's Seafood
Best Secret Menu ItemIce Cream (Spinoza's)
Best SpaSalon on Rahn
Best Specialty Food Market (ethnic, gourmet, etc.)Dorothy Lane Market
Best Steak (chain or local)Pine Club
Best SushiOzu852
Best TacoTaqueria Mixteca
Best Tattoo ArtistEmily Lux (Distinction Tattoo)
Best Tattoo ShopRebel Rebel Tattoo
Best Thrift or Consignment StoreTheze Dealz - A Thrifty Boutique
Best TriviaMack's Tavern
Best Vegan DiningLucky's Taproom & Eatery
Best VetNorthridge Animal Clinic
Best View of DaytonWoodland Cemetery and Arboretum
Best Wine Selection (restaurant)The Wine Gallery
Best Wine Selection (retail)Arrow Wine & Spirits
Best WingsBunkers Bar and Grill
Friendliest Staff / Best Customer ServiceMJ's on Jefferson

2016

ContestWinner
Best Arcade/GamingScene75
Best Art GalleryRosewood Arts Centre
Best Asian FoodOzu852
Best Auto DealerJeff Schmitt Auto Group
Best Auto RepairT & D Automotive
Best Bakeryele Cake Co.
Best Bar BathroomCrooked Handle Brewing Co.
Best Barber ShopCenterville Barbers
Best BartenderBrandon Kall (Milano's on Brown St.)
Best BBQCity Barbeque
Best Bike RouteGreat Miami River Bikeway
Best Bloody MaryBunkers Bar and Grill
Best Bowling AlleyPoelking Lanes (Huber Heights)
Best BreakfastBunkers Bar and Grill
Best BrunchBlueberry Cafe
Best BurgerSlyders
Best Cheap EatsTank's
Best CocktailsCentury Bar
Best Coffeehouse (chain or local)Ghostlight Coffee
Best College BarMilano's
Best Comedy ClubFunny Bone
Best Craft Beer SelectionBunkers Bar and Grill
Best Dance ClubJulia's Nite Club
Best Dance GroupCeltic Academy of Irish Dance
Best Dayton-centric GiftEsther Price
Best DeliFlyboy's Deli
Best DessertChocolate Stout Bacon Cupcake (Ginniebug Creations)
Best DinerHasty Tasty
Best Dive BarRed Carpet Tavern
Best Dog ParkBark Park
Best DonutsBill's Donut Shop
Best Farmers Market2nd Street Market
Best Fine DiningOakwood Club
Best FloristFloral V Designs
Best Food TruckZombie Dogz
Best French FriesThe Dublin Pub
Best Gay BarClub Masque
Best Golf CourseYankee Trace Golf Club
Best GymMVP Dance Fit
Best Hair SalonSalon on Rahn
Best Happy HourMJ's on Jefferson
Best Hidden GemBellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
Best Ice CreamYoung's Dairy
Best Indian FoodJeet India
Best Italian FoodMamma DiSalvo's
Best Jewelry StoreHedy Riegle Studio
Best KaraokeDog's Breath Tavern
Best Late-Night GrubTank's
Best Local ArtistChris Welker
Best Local AthleteBraxton Miller
Best Local BreweryHairless Hare Brewery
Best Local CelebrityCory D. D. Miller
Best Local ComedianMike Etienne
Best Local DJDJ Jay, Liftoff Entertainment
Best Local PhotographerSarah Babcock Studio
Best Local Theater GroupHuman Race Theatre Company
Best Locally Made SpiritsBelle of Dayton
Best MargaritaElsa's
Best Mediterranean/Greek DiningOlive Mediterranean Grill
Best Mexican FoodEl Toro
Best MuseumNational Museum of the United States Air Force
Best Open Mic NightClub Masque
Best ParkSugarcreek MetroPark
Best PatioWings Sports Bar & Grille
Best Pet GroomingSarah Albrecht, Francis Kennels
Best Pizza (Local or Chain)Marion's Piazza
Best Place for a Business LunchFlyboy's Deli
Best Place for a PicnicJohn Bryan State Park
Best Place for the Kids to Cool OffKettering Recreation Complex
Best Place for Unique GiftsBaker Salvage Co.
Best Place to Bargain HuntValley Thrift Store
Best Place to Buy Local2nd Street Market
Best Place to Buy VinylOmega Music
Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline PumpingFemme Fatale Fitness
Best Place to Hear Live MusicWings Sports Bar & Grille
Best Place to Meet SinglesClub Masque
Best Place to Play PoolMack's Tavern
Best Place to Shop for AntiquesAntiques Village
Best Place to Take a DateThe Greene
Best Place to Watch the GameBunkers Bar and Grill
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-TownerMarion's Piazza
Best Route for a Walk or RunSugarcreek MetroPark
Best SandwichThe Liberty Reuben (Flyboys Deli)
Best SeafoodSweeney's Seafood
Best Secret Menu ItemPhilly Beer Cheese Steak at Flyboy's Deli
Best SpaSalon on Rahn and Day Spa
Best Specialty Food Market (ethnic, gourmet, etc.)Dorothy Lane Market
Best Steak (chain or local)Carvers Steaks and Chops
Best SushiAkashi Sushi Bar
Best TacoEl Toro
Best Tattoo ArtistEmily Lux (Distinction Tattoo)
Best Tattoo ShopMonkey Bones Tattoos
Best Thrift or Consignment StoreValley Thrift Store
Best TriviaPour Haus
Best Vegan DiningMeadowlark
Best VetFar Hills Animal Clinic
Best View of DaytonLookout Columbarium at Woodland Cemetery
Best Wine Selection (restaurant)The Wine Gallery
Best Wine Selection (retail)Ray's Wine Spirits Grill
Best WingsBunkers Bar and Grill
Friendliest Staff / Best Customer ServiceBunkers Bar and Grill

2015

ContestWinner
Best Arcade/GamingVacs n' Videos
Best Art GalleryClash Dayton
Best Asian FoodChina Cottage
Best Auto Dealer (new or used)Bob Ross Mercedes
Best Auto RepairAutoTech Unlimited
Best BakeryThe Neighborhood Nest
Best Bar BathroomMJ's on Jefferson
Best Barber ShopCenterville Barbers
Best BartenderJoe Neargarder (MJ's on Jefferson)
Best BBQCity Barbeque
Best Bike RouteLittle Miami Scenic Trail
Best Bloody MaryBunkers Bar and Grill
Best Bowling AlleyBeaver-Vu Bowling
Best BreakfastGolden Nugget Pancake House
Best BrunchGolden Nugget Pancake House
Best BurgerFive Guys Burgers and Fries
Best Cheap EatsZombie Dogz
Best Cheese SelectionDorothy Lane Market
Best CocktailsMJ's on Jefferson
Best Coffeehouse (chain or local)Winans Fine Chocolates and Coffees
Best College BarTuty's Bar And Grill
Best Comedy ClubWiley's Comedy Joint
Best Craft Beer SelectionBunkers Bar and Grill
Best Dance ClubJulia's Nite Club
Best Dance GroupCeltic Academy of Irish Dance
Best Dayton-centric GiftEsther Price
Best DeliFlyboy's Deli
Best Dessert (specific dish)Chocolate Stout Bacon Cupcake (Ginniebug Creations)
Best DinerGeorge's Family Restaurant
Best Dive BarTank's
Best Dog ParkDeeds Point Dog Park
Best DonutsBill's Donut Shop
Best Farmers Market2nd Street Market
Best Fine DiningOakwood Club
Best FloristFurst The Florist
Best Food TruckThe Wicked 'Wich of Dayton
Best French FriesMcDonald's
Best Gay BarMJ's on Jefferson
Best Golf CourseCassel Hills Golf Course
Best GymThe Machine Shop
Best Hair SalonSalon on Rahn
Best Happy Hour (drinks)MJ's on Jefferson
Best Hidden Gem (under the radar/undiscovered restaurant)The Wicked 'Wich of Dayton
Best Ice Cream ShopYoung's Dairy
Best Indian RestaurantAmar India
Best Italian RestaurantMamma DiSalvo's
Best Jewelry Store (fancy & handmade/artistic)Ohio Silver
Best KaraokeJulia's Nite Club
Best Late-Night GrubTank's
Best Local ArtistChris Welker
Best Local AthleteLuke Kennard
Best Local BreweryYellow Springs Brewery
Best Local CelebrityYvette "Diva" Williams
Best Local ComedianSteve Mac
Best Local DJRev. Cool Carter
Best Local PhotographerSarah Babcock Studio
Best Local Theater GroupDayton Playhouse
Best Locally Made SpiritsBelle of Dayton
Best MargaritaEl Toro
Best Mediterranean/Greek DiningPasha Grill
Best Mexican FoodEl Toro
Best MuseumNational Museum of the United States Air Force
Best Open Mic NightWiley's Comedy Joint
Best ParkCarillon Historical Park
Best PatioMJ's on Jefferson
Best Pet GroomingOregon Tails Pet Salon
Best Pizza (Local or Chain)Marion's Piazza
Best Place for a Business LunchFlyboy's Deli
Best Place for a PicnicCarillon Historical Park
Best Place for the Kids to Cool Off (pool, waterpark, splash pad, etc.)Kettering Recreation Complex
Best Place for Unique GiftsThe Little Exchange
Best Place to Bargain HuntGoodwill
Best Place to Buy Local2nd Street Market
Best Place to Buy VinylOmega Music
Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline PumpingUrban Krag Climbing Center
Best Place to Hear Live MusicOddbody's
Best Place to Meet SinglesJulia's Nite Club
Best Place to Play PoolKings Table
Best Place to Shop for AntiquesAntiques Village
Best Place to Take a DateLily's Bistro
Best Place to Watch the GamePour Haus
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-TownerMarion's Piazza
Best Route for a Walk or RunGlen Helen Nature Preserve
Best Sandwich (specific sandwich)The Liberty Reuben (Flyboy's Deli)
Best SeafoodJay's Seafood
Best Secret Menu ItemMonte Cristo Sandwich (Golden Nugget)
Best SpaSalon on Rahn
Best Specialty Food Market (ethnic, gourmet, etc.)Dorothy Lane Market
Best Steak (chain or local)Carvers Steaks and Chops
Best SushiKabuki
Best TacoEl Toro
Best Tattoo ArtistJustin Woleslagle
Best Tattoo ShopMonkey Bones Tattoos
Best Thrift or Consignment StoreValley Thrift Store
Best Trivia NightBunkers Bar and Grill
Best Vegan DiningLucky's Taproom & Eatery
Best VetDixie Veterinary Clinic
Best View of Dayton (from where?)Woodland Cemetary
Best Wine Bar or Wine SelectionArrow Wine & Spirits
Best WingsBunkers Bar and Grill
Friendliest Staff / Best Customer ServiceBunkers Bar and Grill

