The best of Best of Dayton: Here is EVERY winner all-time

Some of Dayton's favorites from past contests:
2019-20
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Appetizer
|Thai 9 crab rangoon
|Best Arcade/Gaming
|Scene75
|Best Art Gallery
|Dayton Art Institute
|Best Asian Food
|Ozu852
|Best Auto Dealer
|Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
|Best Auto Repair
|Grismer Auto Service Centers
|Best Bakery
|ele Cake Co.
|Best Bank or Credit Union
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Barber Shop
|JC's Barbershop
|Best Bartender
|Matt Ross, The Barrel House
|Best BBQ
|City Barbeque
|Best Beer, Wine or Liquor Shop
|Arrow Wine & Spirits
|Best Bloody Mary
|Tank's Bar & Grill
|Best Bookstore
|Barnes & Noble
|Best Boutique
|Heart Mercantile
|Best Bowling Alley
|Beaver-Vu Bowling
|Best Breakfast
|Tank's Bar & Grill
|Best Bridal Shop
|David's Bridal
|Best Brunch
|First Watch
|Best Burger
|Tank's Bar & Grill
|Best Cheap Eats
|Tank's Bar & Grill
|Best Chicken Sandwich
|Chick-fil-A
|Best Chili
|Tank's Bar and Grill
|Best Chinese Food
|China Cottage
|Best Chips
|Mikesell's
|Best Chocolates
|Esther Price
|Best Cocktails
|The Century Bar
|Best Coffeehouse
|Ghostlight Coffee
|Best Concert Venue
|Rose Music Center
|Best County Fair
|The Great Darke County Fair
|Best Craft Beer Bar
|The Barrel House
|Best Dance Club
|Masque
|Best Dance Group
|Celtic Academy of Irish Dance
|Best Dayton Drag King
|Johnny Justice
|Best Dayton Drag Queen
|Scarlett Moon
|Best Dayton Historical Neighborhood
|Oregon Historic District
|Best Dayton landmark
|National Museum of the United States Air Force
|Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
|DiSalvo's Deli
|Best Diner
|Mel-o-Dee
|Best Dive Bar
|Tank's Bar and Grill
|Best Donuts
|Bill's Donut Shop
|Best Family Restaurant
|Spaghetti Warehouse
|Best Farmers Market
|2nd Street Market
|Best Festival
|Dayton Celtic Festival
|Best Fine Dining
|The Pine Club
|Best Fish Fry
|Alter High School
|Best Florist
|Oberer's Flowers
|Best Food Truck
|Zombie Dogz
|Best Food Truck Event
|Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies
|Best French Fries
|Five Guys
|Best Gala
|Dayton Art Institute Art Ball
|Best Garden Center
|Knollwood Garden Center
|Best Gay Bar
|Masque
|Best Golf Course
|Yankee Trace
|Best Grilled Cheese
|Tanks Bar and Grill
|Best Gym/Fitness Center
|Turbo Zone Fitness
|Best Hair Salon
|Square One Salon & Spa
|Best Happy Hour
|Trolley Stop
|Best Haunted Attraction
|Land of Illusion
|Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
|Christopher's Restaurant
|Best High School Fans
|Kettering Fairmont
|Best Holiday Tradition
|Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill
|Best Hot Dog
|Zombie Dogz
|Best Hotel
|Marriott at the University of Dayton
|Best Ice Cream
|Young's Jersey Dairy
|Best Indian Restaurant
|Amar India
|Best Interactive Gaming Venue
|Top Golf
|Best Italian Restaurant
|Mamma DiSalvo's
|Best Jewelry Store
|James Free Jewelers
|Best Karaoke
|Blind Bob's
|Best Late-Night Eats
|Tank's Bar & Grill
|Best Local Artist
|Leslea Hipp
|Best Local Band or Musician
|Summer Highway Band
|Best Local Brewery
|Warped Wing Brewing Company
|Best Local Celebrity
|Norm Lilly
|Best Local Chef
|Elizabeth Wiley at Meadowlark
|Best Local Comedian (not Dave Chappelle)
|Scotty Mays
|Best Local DJ (weddings, events)
|No Limit Premier
|Best Local Photographer
|From Above Aerial
|Best Local Podcast
|Fifth & Ludlow
|Best Local Theater Group
|The Human Race Theatre Company
|Best Locally Made Beer (specific beer, specific brewery)
|Trotwood Lager, Warped Wing Brewing Co.
|Best Locally Made Spirits (Distillery)
|Belle of Dayton
|Best Mac & Cheese
|Chick-fil-A
|Best Margarita
|Elsa's
|Best Mascot
|Heater (Dayton Dragons)
|Best Mediterranean/Greek Dining
|Gyro Palace
|Best Mexican Food
|Taqueria Mixteca
|Best Movie Theater
|Cinemark at The Greene
|Best Mural
|Gateway to the Oregon District mural
|Best Museum
|National Museum of the United States Air Force
|Best Nail Salon
|Lounge Nail Spa
|Best New Food Truck
|What The Taco
|Best New Restaurant
|Cooper's Hawk Winery
|Best Oktoberfest Celebration
|Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
|Best Old-School Restaurant
|The Pine Club
|Best Onion Rings
|Pine Club
|Best Park or Playground
|Cox Arboretum
|Best Patio
|The Trolley Stop
|Best Pet Grooming
|Oregon Tails
|Best Pet Products Store
|PetSmart
|Best Pho
|Linh's Bistro
|Best Pizza Restaurant
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Place for a Bachelor Party
|Top Golf
|Best Place for a Bachelorette Party
|Masque
|Best Place for a Bike Ride
|Little Miami Scenic Trail
|Best Place for a Birthday Party
|Scene75
|Best Place for a Business Lunch
|Coco's Bistro
|Best Place for a Picnic
|Cox Arboretum MetroPark
|Best Place for a Walk or Run
|Sugarcreek MetroPark
|Best Place for Unique Gifts
|Heart Mercantile
|Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts
|Esther Price chocolates
|Best Place to Entertain the Kids
|Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
|Best Place to Hear Live Music
|Levitt Pavilion Dayton
|Best Place to Hook Up
|The Barrel House
|Best Place to Play Pool
|Kings Table Bar & Grill
|Best place to take your dog
|Montgomery County Bark Park Dayton
|Best Pub
|Dublin Pub
|Best Realtor
|Mark Ryan Group (RE/MAX)
|Best Restaurant at Austin Landing
|Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
|Best Restaurant at The Greene
|The Cheesecake Factory
|Best Restaurant for a Large Group
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
|Dublin Pub
|Best Restaurant in Yellow Springs
|Winds Cafe
|Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Sandwich
|Jimmie's Ladder 11 Ladder 11
|Best Seafood Restaurant
|Jay's Seafood
|Best Soup
|Dublin Pub potato soup
|Best Spa
|Square One Salon & Spa
|Best Spot to Take a Picture for Instagram
|Cox Arboretum
|Best Square-Cut Pizza
|Marion's Piazza
|Best St. Patrick's Day Celebration
|Dublin Pub
|Best Steak
|Pine Club
|Best Sushi
|Ozu852
|Best Taco
|Taqueria Mixteca
|Best Tattoo Artist
|Caleb Neff, Blacklist Tattoo
|Best Tattoo Shop
|Rebel Rebel Tattoo
|Best Thrift Store
|Valley Thrift
|Best Toy Store
|Yellow Springs Toy Company
|Best Trivia Night
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Best Vegan Dining
|Wheat Penny
|Best Vet
|Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic
|Best View of Dayton
|Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
|Best Wedding Venue
|Dayton Art Institute
|Best Winery
|Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
|Best Wings
|Roosters
|Best Yoga Studio
|Speakeasy Yoga
|Favorite Celebrity from the Dayton area
|Dave Chappelle
|Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff
|Nick's Restaurant
|Most Charming Suburb
|Yellow Springs
|Most Romantic Restaurant
|Oakwood Club
2018
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Appetizer
|Thai 9 Crab Rangoon
|Best Arcade/Gaming
|Scene75
|Best Art Gallery
|Dayton Art Institute
|Best Asian Food
|Ozu852
|Best Auto Dealer
|Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
|Best Auto Repair
|Grismer Tire & Auto Service
|Best Bakery
|ele Cake Co.
|Best Bar Bathroom
|The Barrel House
|Best Barber Shop
|Centerville Barbers
|Best Barista
|David Warrick - Ghostlight Coffee
|Best Bartender
|Chad McKanna (Buffalo Wild Wings in Kettering)
|Best BBQ
|City Barbeque
|Best Bike Route
|Little Miami Scenic Trail
|Best Bloody Mary
|Tank's Bar & Grill
|Best Bowl of Soup
|Dublin Pub World Famous Potato Soup
|Best Bowling Alley
|Beaver-Vu Bowling
|Best Breakfast
|Tanks Bar & Grill
|Best Brunch
|First Watch
|Best Burger
|Slyder's Tavern
|Best Cheap Eats
|Tank's Bar & Grill
|Best Chili
|Tanks Bar & Grill
|Best Chips
|Mikesell's
|Best Classic Restaurant
|The Pine Club
|Best Cocktails
|The Century Bar
|Best Coffeehouse
|Ghostlight Coffee
|Best Comedy Club
|Dayton Funny Bone
|Best Consignment/Resale Store
|Home 2 Home
|Best County Fair
|The Great Darke County Fair
|Best Craft Beer Bar
|Warped Wing
|Best Dance Club
|Club Masque
|Best Dance Group
|Celtic Academy of Irish Dance
|Best Dayton Drag Queen
|Amaya Sexton
|Best Dayton landmark
|National Museum of the United States Air Force
|Best Dayton-centric gifts
|Esther Price chocolates
|Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
|Dorothy Lane Market
|Best Diner
|Mel-O-Dee Restaurant (New Carlisle)
|Best Dive Bar
|Tank's Bar and Grill
|Best Do-Gooder
|Rev. Cool Carter
|Best Dog Friendly Patio
|Dayton Beer Company
|Best Donuts
|Bill's Donut Shop
|Best Farmers Market
|2nd Street Market
|Best Festival
|Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
|Best Fine Dining
|The Pine Club
|Best Florist
|Oberer's Flowers
|Best Food Truck
|Zombie Dogz
|Best Food Truck Dish
|Zombie Dogz Calling in Dead hot dog
|Best French Fries
|Five Guys
|Best Gala
|Dayton Art Institute Art Ball
|Best Gay Bar
|Club Masque
|Best Golf Course
|NCR Country Club
|Best Grilled Cheese
|Tank's Bar and Grill
|Best Gym/Fitness Center
|Femme Fatale Fitness
|Best Hair Salon
|Square One Salon
|Best Happy Hour
|Bar Louie
|Best Haunted Attraction
|Land of Illusion
|Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
|The Florentine
|Best High School Fans
|Kettering Fairmont High School
|Best Historical Neighborhood
|Oregon District
|Best Holiday Tradition
|Clifton Mill Holiday Lights
|Best Hotel
|Marriott University of Dayton
|Best Ice Cream
|Young's Jersey Dairy
|Best Indian Restaurant
|Amar India
|Best Indoor Music Venue
|Yellow Cab Tavern
|Best Italian Restaurant
|Mamma DiSalvo's Risturante
|Best Jewelry Store
|Ohio Silver Co.
|Best Karaoke
|Blind Bob's
|Best Late-Night Eats
|Tank's Bar and Grill
|Best Local Artist
|Tiffany Clark
|Best Local Athlete
|Josh Cunningham of UD Mens Basketball
|Best Local Band or Musician
|Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
|Best Local Brewery
|Warped Wing
|Best Local Celebrity
|Reverend Cool Carter
|Best Local Chef
|Elizabeth Wiley (Meadowlark)
|Best Local Comedian (not Dave Chappelle)
|Scotty Mays
|Best Local DJ (weddings, events)
|Dayton Mobile DJ
|Best Local Photographer
|Chelsea Hall Photography
|Best Local Podcast
|The Gem City Podcast
|Best Local Rising Star
|Alexis Gomez
|Best Local Theater Group
|The Human Race Theatre Company
|Best Locally Made Beer (specific beer, specific brewery)
|Warped Wing Trotwood Lager
|Best Mac & Cheese
|Zombie Dogz
|Best Margarita
|Elsa's
|Best Mascot
|Dayton Dragon's Heater
|Best Mediterranean/Greek Dining
|Gyro Palace
|Best Mexican Food
|Tacqueria Mixteca
|Best Movie Theater
|The Neon
|Best Mural
|Historic Ohio's Star City mural in historic downtown Miamisburg (Central Avenue and First Street)"
|Best Museum
|National Museum of the United States Air Force
|Best Nationally Known Celebrity
|Dave Chappelle
|Best New Restaurant
|Deg's Flame Grilled Chicken
|Best Onion Rings
|Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
|Best Outdoor Music Venue
|Fraze Pavilion
|Best Park or Playground
|Carillon Historical Park
|Best Patio
|The Trolley Stop
|Best Pet Grooming
|Bubbles N Bows
|Best Pizza Restaurant
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Place for a Birthday Party
|Scene 75
|Best Place for a Business Lunch
|Coco's Bistro
|Best Place for a Picnic
|Cox Arboretum
|Best Place for Dessert
|Dorothy Lane Market
|Best Place for Unique Gifts
|2nd Street Market
|Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline Pumping
|Femme Fatale Fitness
|Best Place to Meet Singles
|The Barrel House (Dayton)
|Best place to shop if you don't want to dress like everyone else
|Clash Dayton
|Best Place to Take a Date
|The Oregon District
|Best Place to Take the Kids
|Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
|Best place to take your dog
|Montgomery County Bark Park
|Best Place to Watch the Game
|Fricker's
|Best Realtor
|Mark Ryan Group
|Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Route for a Walk or Run
|John Bryan State Park
|Best Sandwich
|Canal Arcade and Deli: The Champ
|Best Seafood Restaurant
|Jay's Seafood
|Best Secret Menu Item
|Buffalo Mac and Cheese from Dublin Pub
|Best Spa
|The Woodhouse Day Spa
|Best Spot to Take a Picture for Instagram
|Cox Arboretum
|Best Square-Cut Pizza
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Steak
|The Pine Club
|Best Sushi
|Ozu852
|Best Taco
|Taqueria Mixteca
|Best Tattoo Artist
|Ronny James White Anvil Tattoo Company
|Best Tattoo Shop
|Truth and Triumph Tattoo
|Best Thrift Store
|Valley Thrift
|Best Trivia Night
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Best Unusual Pizza (specific pizza at specific location)
|Old Scratch - Angry Beekeeper
|Best Vegan Dining
|Wheat Penny
|Best Vet
|Covenant Animal Clinic
|Best View of Dayton
|Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
|Best Wedding Venue
|Dayton Art Institute
|Best Winery
|Brandeberry Winery
|Best Wings
|Roosters
|Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff
|The Rootbeer Stande
|Most Charming Suburb
|Yellow Springs
2017
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Arcade/Gaming
|DK Effect
|Best Art Gallery
|Dayton Art Institute
|Best Asian Food
|Ozu852
|Best Auto Dealer
|Wagner Subaru
|Best Auto Repair
|Kettering AutoCare
|Best Bakery
|Ashley's Pastry Shop
|Best Bar Bathroom
|Mack's Tavern
|Best Barber Shop
|All Sports Barber Shop
|Best Bartender
|Holly Henry at Mack's Tavern
|Best BBQ
|PA's Pork
|Best Bike Route
|Great Miami River Trail
|Best Bloody Mary
|Mack's Tavern
|Best Bowling Alley
|Capri Bowling Lanes
|Best Breakfast
|Blueberry Cafe
|Best Brunch
|The Dublin Pub
|Best Burger
|Slyders
|Best Cheap Eats
|Hamburger Wagon
|Best Cocktails
|Century Bar
|Best Coffeehouse (chain or local)
|Ghostlight Coffee
|Best College Bar
|Flanagan's Pub
|Best Comedy Club
|Wiley's Comedy Joint
|Best Craft Beer Selection
|Ollie's Place
|Best Dance Club
|Julia's Nite Club
|Best Dance Group
|Celtic Academy of Irish Dance
|Best Dayton Drag Queen
|Tina Hightower
|Best Dayton-centric Gift
|Esther Price
|Best Deli
|Canal Street Arcade and Deli
|Best Dessert
|Chocolate Stout Bacon Cupcake (Ginniebug Creations)
|Best Diner
|George's Family Restaurant
|Best Dive Bar
|Mack's Tavern
|Best Dog Park
|Oak Grove Dog Park
|Best Donuts
|Bill's Donut Shop
|Best Farmers Market
|2nd Street Market
|Best Fine Dining
|Watermark
|Best Florist
|Oberer's Flowers
|Best Food Truck
|Zombie Dogz
|Best French Fries
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|Best Gay Bar
|MJ's on Jefferson
|Best Golf Course
|The Golf Club at Yankee Trace
|Best Gym
|Femme Fatale Fitness
|Best Hair Salon
|252 West Salon & Spa
|Best Happy Hour
|Mack's Tavern
|Best Hidden Gem
|Epic Dance Academy
|Best Ice Cream
|Graeter's
|Best Indian Food
|Amar India
|Best Italian Food
|Mamma DiSalvo's
|Best Jewelry Store
|Hedy Riegle Studio
|Best Karaoke
|Mack's Tavern
|Best Late-Night Grub
|Tank's
|Best Local Artist
|Chris Welker
|Best Local Athlete
|Marqies Williams (Fairmont HS)
|Best Local Brewery
|Warped Wing Brewery
|Best Local Celebrity
|Rev. Cool Carter
|Best Local Comedian
|Dave Chappelle
|Best Local DJ
|Airborne Entertainment
|Best Local Photographer
|Sarah Babcock Studio
|Best Local Theater Group
|Dayton Playhouse
|Best Locally Made Spirits
|Belle of Dayton
|Best Margarita
|Elsa's
|Best Mediterranean/Greek Dining
|Olive Mediterranean Grill
|Best Mexican Food
|El Toro
|Best Museum
|Dayton Art Institute
|Best Open Mic Night
|Rip Rap Roadhouse
|Best Park
|Carillon Historical Park
|Best Patio
|Little York Tavern
|Best Pet Grooming
|Urban Dog Day Spa
|Best Pizza (Local or Chain)
|Old Scratch Pizza
|Best Place for a Business Lunch
|Flyboy's Deli
|Best Place for a Picnic
|Carillon Historical Park
|Best Place for the Kids to Cool Off
|Kennedy Park Splash Pad
|Best Place for Unique Gifts
|Heart Mercantile
|Best Place to Buy Local
|2nd Street Market
|Best Place to Buy Vinyl
|Omega Music
|Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline Pumping
|Femme Fatale Fitness
|Best Place to Hear Live Music
|Yellow Cab Tavern
|Best Place to Meet Singles
|Oregon District
|Best Place to Play Pool
|Kings Table
|Best Place to Shop for Antiques
|Antiques Village
|Best Place to Take a Date
|Watermark
|Best Place to Watch the Game
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
|Pine Club
|Best Route for a Walk or Run
|Sugarcreek MetroPark
|Best Sandwich
|MacKenzie Reuben (The Highland Stag)
|Best Seafood
|Jay's Seafood
|Best Secret Menu Item
|Ice Cream (Spinoza's)
|Best Spa
|Salon on Rahn
|Best Specialty Food Market (ethnic, gourmet, etc.)
|Dorothy Lane Market
|Best Steak (chain or local)
|Pine Club
|Best Sushi
|Ozu852
|Best Taco
|Taqueria Mixteca
|Best Tattoo Artist
|Emily Lux (Distinction Tattoo)
|Best Tattoo Shop
|Rebel Rebel Tattoo
|Best Thrift or Consignment Store
|Theze Dealz - A Thrifty Boutique
|Best Trivia
|Mack's Tavern
|Best Vegan Dining
|Lucky's Taproom & Eatery
|Best Vet
|Northridge Animal Clinic
|Best View of Dayton
|Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
|Best Wine Selection (restaurant)
|The Wine Gallery
|Best Wine Selection (retail)
|Arrow Wine & Spirits
|Best Wings
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Friendliest Staff / Best Customer Service
|MJ's on Jefferson
2016
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Arcade/Gaming
|Scene75
|Best Art Gallery
|Rosewood Arts Centre
|Best Asian Food
|Ozu852
|Best Auto Dealer
|Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
|Best Auto Repair
|T & D Automotive
|Best Bakery
|ele Cake Co.
|Best Bar Bathroom
|Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
|Best Barber Shop
|Centerville Barbers
|Best Bartender
|Brandon Kall (Milano's on Brown St.)
|Best BBQ
|City Barbeque
|Best Bike Route
|Great Miami River Bikeway
|Best Bloody Mary
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Best Bowling Alley
|Poelking Lanes (Huber Heights)
|Best Breakfast
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Best Brunch
|Blueberry Cafe
|Best Burger
|Slyders
|Best Cheap Eats
|Tank's
|Best Cocktails
|Century Bar
|Best Coffeehouse (chain or local)
|Ghostlight Coffee
|Best College Bar
|Milano's
|Best Comedy Club
|Funny Bone
|Best Craft Beer Selection
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Best Dance Club
|Julia's Nite Club
|Best Dance Group
|Celtic Academy of Irish Dance
|Best Dayton-centric Gift
|Esther Price
|Best Deli
|Flyboy's Deli
|Best Dessert
|Chocolate Stout Bacon Cupcake (Ginniebug Creations)
|Best Diner
|Hasty Tasty
|Best Dive Bar
|Red Carpet Tavern
|Best Dog Park
|Bark Park
|Best Donuts
|Bill's Donut Shop
|Best Farmers Market
|2nd Street Market
|Best Fine Dining
|Oakwood Club
|Best Florist
|Floral V Designs
|Best Food Truck
|Zombie Dogz
|Best French Fries
|The Dublin Pub
|Best Gay Bar
|Club Masque
|Best Golf Course
|Yankee Trace Golf Club
|Best Gym
|MVP Dance Fit
|Best Hair Salon
|Salon on Rahn
|Best Happy Hour
|MJ's on Jefferson
|Best Hidden Gem
|Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
|Best Ice Cream
|Young's Dairy
|Best Indian Food
|Jeet India
|Best Italian Food
|Mamma DiSalvo's
|Best Jewelry Store
|Hedy Riegle Studio
|Best Karaoke
|Dog's Breath Tavern
|Best Late-Night Grub
|Tank's
|Best Local Artist
|Chris Welker
|Best Local Athlete
|Braxton Miller
|Best Local Brewery
|Hairless Hare Brewery
|Best Local Celebrity
|Cory D. D. Miller
|Best Local Comedian
|Mike Etienne
|Best Local DJ
|DJ Jay, Liftoff Entertainment
|Best Local Photographer
|Sarah Babcock Studio
|Best Local Theater Group
|Human Race Theatre Company
|Best Locally Made Spirits
|Belle of Dayton
|Best Margarita
|Elsa's
|Best Mediterranean/Greek Dining
|Olive Mediterranean Grill
|Best Mexican Food
|El Toro
|Best Museum
|National Museum of the United States Air Force
|Best Open Mic Night
|Club Masque
|Best Park
|Sugarcreek MetroPark
|Best Patio
|Wings Sports Bar & Grille
|Best Pet Grooming
|Sarah Albrecht, Francis Kennels
|Best Pizza (Local or Chain)
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Place for a Business Lunch
|Flyboy's Deli
|Best Place for a Picnic
|John Bryan State Park
|Best Place for the Kids to Cool Off
|Kettering Recreation Complex
|Best Place for Unique Gifts
|Baker Salvage Co.
|Best Place to Bargain Hunt
|Valley Thrift Store
|Best Place to Buy Local
|2nd Street Market
|Best Place to Buy Vinyl
|Omega Music
|Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline Pumping
|Femme Fatale Fitness
|Best Place to Hear Live Music
|Wings Sports Bar & Grille
|Best Place to Meet Singles
|Club Masque
|Best Place to Play Pool
|Mack's Tavern
|Best Place to Shop for Antiques
|Antiques Village
|Best Place to Take a Date
|The Greene
|Best Place to Watch the Game
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Route for a Walk or Run
|Sugarcreek MetroPark
|Best Sandwich
|The Liberty Reuben (Flyboys Deli)
|Best Seafood
|Sweeney's Seafood
|Best Secret Menu Item
|Philly Beer Cheese Steak at Flyboy's Deli
|Best Spa
|Salon on Rahn and Day Spa
|Best Specialty Food Market (ethnic, gourmet, etc.)
|Dorothy Lane Market
|Best Steak (chain or local)
|Carvers Steaks and Chops
|Best Sushi
|Akashi Sushi Bar
|Best Taco
|El Toro
|Best Tattoo Artist
|Emily Lux (Distinction Tattoo)
|Best Tattoo Shop
|Monkey Bones Tattoos
|Best Thrift or Consignment Store
|Valley Thrift Store
|Best Trivia
|Pour Haus
|Best Vegan Dining
|Meadowlark
|Best Vet
|Far Hills Animal Clinic
|Best View of Dayton
|Lookout Columbarium at Woodland Cemetery
|Best Wine Selection (restaurant)
|The Wine Gallery
|Best Wine Selection (retail)
|Ray's Wine Spirits Grill
|Best Wings
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Friendliest Staff / Best Customer Service
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
2015
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Arcade/Gaming
|Vacs n' Videos
|Best Art Gallery
|Clash Dayton
|Best Asian Food
|China Cottage
|Best Auto Dealer (new or used)
|Bob Ross Mercedes
|Best Auto Repair
|AutoTech Unlimited
|Best Bakery
|The Neighborhood Nest
|Best Bar Bathroom
|MJ's on Jefferson
|Best Barber Shop
|Centerville Barbers
|Best Bartender
|Joe Neargarder (MJ's on Jefferson)
|Best BBQ
|City Barbeque
|Best Bike Route
|Little Miami Scenic Trail
|Best Bloody Mary
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Best Bowling Alley
|Beaver-Vu Bowling
|Best Breakfast
|Golden Nugget Pancake House
|Best Brunch
|Golden Nugget Pancake House
|Best Burger
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|Best Cheap Eats
|Zombie Dogz
|Best Cheese Selection
|Dorothy Lane Market
|Best Cocktails
|MJ's on Jefferson
|Best Coffeehouse (chain or local)
|Winans Fine Chocolates and Coffees
|Best College Bar
|Tuty's Bar And Grill
|Best Comedy Club
|Wiley's Comedy Joint
|Best Craft Beer Selection
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Best Dance Club
|Julia's Nite Club
|Best Dance Group
|Celtic Academy of Irish Dance
|Best Dayton-centric Gift
|Esther Price
|Best Deli
|Flyboy's Deli
|Best Dessert (specific dish)
|Chocolate Stout Bacon Cupcake (Ginniebug Creations)
|Best Diner
|George's Family Restaurant
|Best Dive Bar
|Tank's
|Best Dog Park
|Deeds Point Dog Park
|Best Donuts
|Bill's Donut Shop
|Best Farmers Market
|2nd Street Market
|Best Fine Dining
|Oakwood Club
|Best Florist
|Furst The Florist
|Best Food Truck
|The Wicked 'Wich of Dayton
|Best French Fries
|McDonald's
|Best Gay Bar
|MJ's on Jefferson
|Best Golf Course
|Cassel Hills Golf Course
|Best Gym
|The Machine Shop
|Best Hair Salon
|Salon on Rahn
|Best Happy Hour (drinks)
|MJ's on Jefferson
|Best Hidden Gem (under the radar/undiscovered restaurant)
|The Wicked 'Wich of Dayton
|Best Ice Cream Shop
|Young's Dairy
|Best Indian Restaurant
|Amar India
|Best Italian Restaurant
|Mamma DiSalvo's
|Best Jewelry Store (fancy & handmade/artistic)
|Ohio Silver
|Best Karaoke
|Julia's Nite Club
|Best Late-Night Grub
|Tank's
|Best Local Artist
|Chris Welker
|Best Local Athlete
|Luke Kennard
|Best Local Brewery
|Yellow Springs Brewery
|Best Local Celebrity
|Yvette "Diva" Williams
|Best Local Comedian
|Steve Mac
|Best Local DJ
|Rev. Cool Carter
|Best Local Photographer
|Sarah Babcock Studio
|Best Local Theater Group
|Dayton Playhouse
|Best Locally Made Spirits
|Belle of Dayton
|Best Margarita
|El Toro
|Best Mediterranean/Greek Dining
|Pasha Grill
|Best Mexican Food
|El Toro
|Best Museum
|National Museum of the United States Air Force
|Best Open Mic Night
|Wiley's Comedy Joint
|Best Park
|Carillon Historical Park
|Best Patio
|MJ's on Jefferson
|Best Pet Grooming
|Oregon Tails Pet Salon
|Best Pizza (Local or Chain)
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Place for a Business Lunch
|Flyboy's Deli
|Best Place for a Picnic
|Carillon Historical Park
|Best Place for the Kids to Cool Off (pool, waterpark, splash pad, etc.)
|Kettering Recreation Complex
|Best Place for Unique Gifts
|The Little Exchange
|Best Place to Bargain Hunt
|Goodwill
|Best Place to Buy Local
|2nd Street Market
|Best Place to Buy Vinyl
|Omega Music
|Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline Pumping
|Urban Krag Climbing Center
|Best Place to Hear Live Music
|Oddbody's
|Best Place to Meet Singles
|Julia's Nite Club
|Best Place to Play Pool
|Kings Table
|Best Place to Shop for Antiques
|Antiques Village
|Best Place to Take a Date
|Lily's Bistro
|Best Place to Watch the Game
|Pour Haus
|Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Route for a Walk or Run
|Glen Helen Nature Preserve
|Best Sandwich (specific sandwich)
|The Liberty Reuben (Flyboy's Deli)
|Best Seafood
|Jay's Seafood
|Best Secret Menu Item
|Monte Cristo Sandwich (Golden Nugget)
|Best Spa
|Salon on Rahn
|Best Specialty Food Market (ethnic, gourmet, etc.)
|Dorothy Lane Market
|Best Steak (chain or local)
|Carvers Steaks and Chops
|Best Sushi
|Kabuki
|Best Taco
|El Toro
|Best Tattoo Artist
|Justin Woleslagle
|Best Tattoo Shop
|Monkey Bones Tattoos
|Best Thrift or Consignment Store
|Valley Thrift Store
|Best Trivia Night
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Best Vegan Dining
|Lucky's Taproom & Eatery
|Best Vet
|Dixie Veterinary Clinic
|Best View of Dayton (from where?)
|Woodland Cemetary
|Best Wine Bar or Wine Selection
|Arrow Wine & Spirits
|Best Wings
|Bunkers Bar and Grill
|Friendliest Staff / Best Customer Service
|Bunkers Bar and Grill