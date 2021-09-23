The best of Best of Dayton: Here is EVERY winner all-time

Best Appetizer Thai 9 Crab Rangoon

Best Arcade/Gaming Scene75

Best Art Gallery Dayton Art Institute

Best Asian Food Ozu852

Best Auto Dealer Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

Best Auto Repair Grismer Tire & Auto Service

Best Bakery ele Cake Co.

Best Bar Bathroom The Barrel House

Best Barber Shop Centerville Barbers

Best Barista David Warrick - Ghostlight Coffee

Best Bartender Chad McKanna (Buffalo Wild Wings in Kettering)

Best BBQ City Barbeque

Best Bike Route Little Miami Scenic Trail

Best Bloody Mary Tank's Bar & Grill

Best Bowl of Soup Dublin Pub World Famous Potato Soup

Best Bowling Alley Beaver-Vu Bowling

Best Breakfast Tanks Bar & Grill

Best Brunch First Watch

Best Burger Slyder's Tavern

Best Cheap Eats Tank's Bar & Grill

Best Chili Tanks Bar & Grill

Best Chips Mikesell's

Best Classic Restaurant The Pine Club

Best Cocktails The Century Bar

Best Coffeehouse Ghostlight Coffee

Best Comedy Club Dayton Funny Bone

Best Consignment/Resale Store Home 2 Home

Best County Fair The Great Darke County Fair

Best Craft Beer Bar Warped Wing

Best Dance Club Club Masque

Best Dance Group Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

Best Dayton Drag Queen Amaya Sexton

Best Dayton landmark National Museum of the United States Air Force

Best Dayton-centric gifts Esther Price chocolates

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop Dorothy Lane Market

Best Diner Mel-O-Dee Restaurant (New Carlisle)

Best Dive Bar Tank's Bar and Grill

Best Do-Gooder Rev. Cool Carter

Best Dog Friendly Patio Dayton Beer Company

Best Donuts Bill's Donut Shop

Best Farmers Market 2nd Street Market

Best Festival Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest

Best Fine Dining The Pine Club

Best Florist Oberer's Flowers

Best Food Truck Zombie Dogz

Best Food Truck Dish Zombie Dogz Calling in Dead hot dog

Best French Fries Five Guys

Best Gala Dayton Art Institute Art Ball

Best Gay Bar Club Masque

Best Golf Course NCR Country Club

Best Grilled Cheese Tank's Bar and Grill

Best Gym/Fitness Center Femme Fatale Fitness

Best Hair Salon Square One Salon

Best Happy Hour Bar Louie

Best Haunted Attraction Land of Illusion

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant The Florentine

Best High School Fans Kettering Fairmont High School

Best Historical Neighborhood Oregon District

Best Holiday Tradition Clifton Mill Holiday Lights

Best Hotel Marriott University of Dayton

Best Ice Cream Young's Jersey Dairy

Best Indian Restaurant Amar India

Best Indoor Music Venue Yellow Cab Tavern

Best Italian Restaurant Mamma DiSalvo's Risturante

Best Jewelry Store Ohio Silver Co.

Best Karaoke Blind Bob's

Best Late-Night Eats Tank's Bar and Grill

Best Local Artist Tiffany Clark

Best Local Athlete Josh Cunningham of UD Mens Basketball

Best Local Band or Musician Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

Best Local Brewery Warped Wing

Best Local Celebrity Reverend Cool Carter

Best Local Chef Elizabeth Wiley (Meadowlark)

Best Local Comedian (not Dave Chappelle) Scotty Mays

Best Local DJ (weddings, events) Dayton Mobile DJ

Best Local Photographer Chelsea Hall Photography

Best Local Podcast The Gem City Podcast

Best Local Rising Star Alexis Gomez

Best Local Theater Group The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Locally Made Beer (specific beer, specific brewery) Warped Wing Trotwood Lager

Best Mac & Cheese Zombie Dogz

Best Margarita Elsa's

Best Mascot Dayton Dragon's Heater

Best Mediterranean/Greek Dining Gyro Palace

Best Mexican Food Tacqueria Mixteca

Best Movie Theater The Neon

Best Mural Historic Ohio's Star City mural in historic downtown Miamisburg (Central Avenue and First Street)"

Best Museum National Museum of the United States Air Force

Best Nationally Known Celebrity Dave Chappelle

Best New Restaurant Deg's Flame Grilled Chicken

Best Onion Rings Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Best Outdoor Music Venue Fraze Pavilion

Best Park or Playground Carillon Historical Park

Best Patio The Trolley Stop

Best Pet Grooming Bubbles N Bows

Best Pizza Restaurant Marion's Piazza

Best Place for a Birthday Party Scene 75

Best Place for a Business Lunch Coco's Bistro

Best Place for a Picnic Cox Arboretum

Best Place for Dessert Dorothy Lane Market

Best Place for Unique Gifts 2nd Street Market

Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline Pumping Femme Fatale Fitness

Best Place to Meet Singles The Barrel House (Dayton)

Best place to shop if you don't want to dress like everyone else Clash Dayton

Best Place to Take a Date The Oregon District

Best Place to Take the Kids Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Best place to take your dog Montgomery County Bark Park

Best Place to Watch the Game Fricker's

Best Realtor Mark Ryan Group

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner Marion's Piazza

Best Route for a Walk or Run John Bryan State Park

Best Sandwich Canal Arcade and Deli: The Champ

Best Seafood Restaurant Jay's Seafood

Best Secret Menu Item Buffalo Mac and Cheese from Dublin Pub

Best Spa The Woodhouse Day Spa

Best Spot to Take a Picture for Instagram Cox Arboretum

Best Square-Cut Pizza Marion's Piazza

Best Steak The Pine Club

Best Sushi Ozu852

Best Taco Taqueria Mixteca

Best Tattoo Artist Ronny James White Anvil Tattoo Company

Best Tattoo Shop Truth and Triumph Tattoo

Best Thrift Store Valley Thrift

Best Trivia Night Bunkers Bar and Grill

Best Unusual Pizza (specific pizza at specific location) Old Scratch - Angry Beekeeper

Best Vegan Dining Wheat Penny

Best Vet Covenant Animal Clinic

Best View of Dayton Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Best Wedding Venue Dayton Art Institute

Best Winery Brandeberry Winery

Best Wings Roosters

Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff The Rootbeer Stande