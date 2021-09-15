Rescheduled: Tower of Power and Lettuce to play Rose in August 2022

The Tower of Power and Lettuce concert at Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights scheduled for Sept. 21 has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.
Legendary soul/funk/R&B group Tower of Power and Grammy-nominated funk band Lettuce will perform at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are priced at $23.50-$48.50. For more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.
Rose Music Center at The Heights is located at 6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights.
In Other News
1
COMING SOON: Dave Chappelle’s comedy club in Yellow Springs moving...
2
Ohio’s 21-day average surpasses 6,000 COVID cases a day; state adds...
3
Ohio Players bring the funk back home Saturday at the Levitt
4
New details emerge on Oregon District restaurant owner’s Centerville...
5
Service restored to most after thousands lost power in Montgomery...