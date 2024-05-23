Restaurant planned at former site of live music venue closed by court order

The business, which will include a bar and a music stage, has received zoning approval from the city for the site formerly occupied by Oddbody’s Music Room.

Oddbody’s closed in April 2023 after it was ordered by a judge to vacate the space. From October 2017 until the business closed, police responded to more than 50 calls involving crimes near the site, according to Riverside records.

El Rey Micheladas “will be more of a restaurant,” than Oddbody’s, Gonzalez-Lopez said.

Gonzalez-Lopez said he wants to provide a pleasant experience while offering music on weekends only.

The limited music is a condition of the city’s approval that’s “similar to other restaurants in the area,” Riverside City Manager Josh Rauch recently told city council, which raised no objections to the liquor permit application.

Gonzalez-Lopez said the size of the space — about 5,600 square feet, according to city records — and the location at the Spinning/Burkhardt intersection were strong factors in choosing the site.

Gonzalez-Lopez said he expects the restaurant, which will start with four employees, to seat 80 to 90 customers.

The location between Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Carroll High School has been popular for several decades. Before Oddbody’s opened, it housed McGuffy’s House of Rock, which closed in 2014, Dayton Daily News records show.

That business opened in 1981 as McGuffy’s House of Draft. Prior to McGuffy’s, the tenant was Jimbo’s, a restaurant/bar.

Operating hours have not been set yet, Gonzalez-Lopez said. Riverside approved the zoning permit last month, according to city records.

While he would like to open in June, the actual date will depend on when other permits – such as liquor and signage – are granted, Gonzalez-Lopez said.

Property owner Impala Capital agreed to a 51-month lease starting Nov. 1 of last year but payments did not begin until March 1, Riverside records show.