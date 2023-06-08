RiverScape MetroPark to sell alcohol for the first time

Starting next week, Five Rivers MetroParks is going to start selling alcohol to visitors at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton for the first time ever.
Alcohol has been sold at RiverScape during some festivals and special events by other groups, but Five Rivers MetroParks is going to try something new and sell beer and wine directly from its rental office area. The rental office is where people rent ice skates during rink season.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Five Rivers MetroPark has been given a temporary alcohol permit from the state to sell alcohol, likely from June 15 to Aug. 24, which coincides with its Summer Music Series calendar, said Nicholas Borders, director of business operations at Five Rivers MetroParks.
MetroParks’ decision to sell alcohol at the park comes at a time when most of downtown Dayton is on track to become a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).
Inside the DORA, people can buy alcohol in special to-go cups that they can carry outside on the street.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The Oregon District currently is an outdoor drinking district, but Dayton’s only DORA will soon be expanded to cover most of downtown.
People who buy DORA drinks will be able to visit RiverScape with their drinks in hand.
But this is separate from that, and RiverScape will sell pre-packaged cans or bottles.
“For us this is more about broadening our offerings to satisfy the citizens of Montgomery County,” Borders said.
About the Author