Rum Runners Cafe in Kettering opens with carryout orders

Customers’ favorites so far on the menu include:

The Busted Al Capone (a handcrafted burger with cheddar cheese, topped with bacon and BBQ sauce and served on a Kaiser bun)

Cleo Queen of the Bahamas (a whole breast of chicken grilled and served with a house blend honey mustard on a Kaiser bun)

Owner Jamie Campbell said their Fried Pickle Chips and Onion Rings have also been popular. All of their burgers are 100 percent beef with a chuck and round blend. The restaurant sources buns from Ghostlight Coffee.

Rum Runners Cafe is planning to open for dine-in services mid-June with an expanded menu including salmon, pastas and salads.

Campbell and her partner share a love of rum, hence the restaurant’s name. They also have a rum-based BBQ sauce line. Rum Runners Sauces come in Sweet Rum, Honey Rum, Spicy Rum and Rum & Coke.

The restaurant is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for carryout. Online and DoorDash orders are accepted until 8:30 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit rumrunnerscafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.