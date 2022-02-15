Sephora coming to three more area Kohl’s stores

Sephora, a national beauty store chain, will be added to Kohl’s department stores in Sugarcreek Twp., Huber Heights, and Miamisburg in 2022, according to a statement from Kohl’s. That’s on the heels of similar moves at the Beavercreek and Troy Kohl’s stores last year.
Sephora locations will be opening within the Kohl’s stores at 6400 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp., 8301 Troy Pike in Huber Heights, and 10800 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg this year. No firm opening dates have been announced.
Introduced in fall 2021, Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot area that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.
These local additions are three of the 30 total Sephora in Kohl’s locations opening across Ohio this year. Sixteen locations opened throughout the state in 2021.
All Sephora at Kohl’s locations aim to provide a “fully immersive beauty experience” with the help of trained beauty advisors offering personalized consultations, assistance with finding products, along with testing and discovery zones for new or trending products, the company said.
About the Author