Sheetz continues local gas station, store, restaurant rollout at Vandalia site

Sheetz, a family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company, announced earlier this year it would be expanding into western Ohio by opening about 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. Each location has about 30 employees, according to Sheetz’s website.

A proposal for a Sheetz site in Springboro was reviewed by that city’s planning commission in October, and a preliminary plan for a Sheetz facility in Fairborn was approved last month.

The business has about 650 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia with plans to expand further in the Buckeye State, the developer said.

In April 2021, Sheetz opened its first store in the Columbus market. All locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, according to the company’s website.