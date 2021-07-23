Sinclair to award $5,000 scholarships to fall term students in random drawing

The scholarships can be applied toward tuition, books and other expenses. Students must be enrolled in at least one credit hour in the fall 2021 term to be eligible.

Students in College Credit Plus, Advanced Job Training and other non-tuition paying programs are not eligible.

Recipients will receive the full scholarship amount before any other financial aid or scholarships are applied. Sinclair is using internal scholarship funds for the drawing.

For more details, contact the Sinclair Welcome Center at welcomecenter@sinclair.edu or 937-512-3000.

Classes for Sinclair’s fall 2021 term start Aug. 23. For more information visit sinclair.edu.