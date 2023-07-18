Sneakerheads rejoice: Fire Blocks to get ‘Corporate’ sneaker, clothing store

Sneakerheads and anyone with a passion for fashion will be happy to learn that Dayton’s Fire Blocks District is about to get a new shoe and clothing boutique that has been a hit in Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

A store called Corporate is moving into a 2,240-square-foot storefront space at 119 E. Third St., next to Now and Zen DIY Studio.

Corporate will have about 200 styles of footwear and apparel and accessories from some well-known brands, plus some of its own branded merchandise, said Matt Tomamichel, the 37-year-old owner.

“I try to curate a collection that you won’t see anywhere else in the Midwest,” he said. “We know what we’re doing.”

Corporate opened in Cincinnati’s affluent Hyde Park neighborhood in 2008.

The second location, in Indianapolis, opened in 2021.

Tomamichel said he is waiting for a final inspection and an occupancy permit, and he hopes to open the store in the Fire Blocks District this weekend.

Tomamichel said visitors will be “blown away” by the kind of welcome and customer service they receive while in the store.

“We try to sell opportunity and the thought that you can do it too,” he said. “Not only do I feel like it’s my goal to be the best in retail, but I’ve got to show other people that it’s possible to be really good at what they do.”

Tomamichel said Corporate sells brands including Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Converse, Saucony, Vans, Polo Ralph Lauren, New Era, Billionaire Boys Club, Mitchell & Ness and many others.

Tomamichel said Dayton was a second home to him when he attended Wright State University for a year.

He said he loved his time in this area, and his friends for years have encouraged him to come back, and this is a way to do that.

“After I looked at the market and I looked at the things going on, I felt like it was the time to jump in,” he said.

Tomamichel said his space in the Fire Blocks feels like home and is reminiscent of the area in Cincinnati where his shop is located.

“It’s a combination of independent doers, and that’s what really drew me to it. I don’t want to be where a McDonalds is — I want to be where Tony & Pete’s is,” he said, referring to the grocery and cold cuts shop on the same block that opened last year.

Corporate will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.