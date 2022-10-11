Special trick-or-treat events planned at Dayton-area museum, malls, churches

Austin Landing,10050 Innovation Drive (150), Dayton, OH 45342

Free Event

Save the date spooksters! Join in for Trunk-or-Treat at Austin Landing, if you dare…

Beavercreek Be Hope - Hallo-FUN-Aweenie

Sunday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.

Be Hope Church, 1850 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432

Free Event

Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene, now Be Hope - Nothing like a cool, crisp, fall evening where laughter is heard everywhere and kids are enjoying fun in a safe setting!

Calumet Center Trunk N’ Treat

Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Calumet Center, 580 Calumet Lane, Dayton, OH 45417

Jefferson Township Trunk n’ Treat at the Calumet Center - Candy, Games, Face Painting, Music, Refreshments, FUN, FUN, FUN

Centerville-Washington Park District - Truck or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Oak Grove Park,1790 E. Social Row Road, Centerville, OH 45458

Free Event

Check out big vehicles from around town! Business participants will provide a variety of giveaways such as candy, stickers and more!

Dayton Fall Harvest Festival 2022 Drive-Thru

Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Kettering Field, 444 N Bend Blvd, Dayton, OH 45404

Free Event

The City of Dayton Halloween Fall Harvest Festival drive-thru event at Kettering Field - Oct. 31, 2022 6-8 pm

Dayton Mall Trick-or-Treat

Sunday, Oct. 30, 12-2 p.m.

Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459

Meet in Center Court, grab a bag from the Dayton Mall and go store-to-store Trick-or-Treating.

Moraine - Boo Bash

Saturday, Oct. 15, 4-8 p.m.

Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main St., Moraine, OH 45439

A Free Family Fun Event at the Payne Recreation Center in Moraine with Kids Zone, Indoor Trick or Treat and more.