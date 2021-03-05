Springboro, Franklin working on joint projects to connect to Great Miami Recreation Trail

He is anticipating construction drawings to be developed in 2022, with construction and completion no later than end of 2023.

Springboro’s Segment B project includes a bike trail into and through Clearcreek Park that would connect to planned bike trails from Clearcreek Park to South Pioneer Boulevard and a planned connection over Clear Creek and into Hazel Wood Park.

“This trail connection will benefit Springboro because it begins to link Springboro to the Great Miami Bike Trail and other communities along that bike trail,” Pozzuto said. “Plus, it allows people from other communities to begin to access our city, businesses, etc., thus boosting economic development.”

The bike plan is available at www.walkbike.info/springboro/.

Franklin officials have already secured its federal funding through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for its portion of the Clear Creek Bike Path Connector project that would link the entrance of Franklin Community Park to Hazel Wood Park.

City Engineer Barry Conway said the 1.66-mile section would follow Clear Creek and would go under Interstate 75 before heading to the park.

Conway said the total cost of the Franklin portion of the project is $2.72 million and the city’s share of the project will be $700,000.

The project has been approved by Franklin City Council and plans are already being worked on, he said.

“Construction is supposed to start Oct. 3, 2022 and is supposed to take one-year to complete,” Conway said.

He said city officials will seek out additional funding to continue the bike path connector to take the bike path from the entrance of Franklin Community Park to the Great Miami River Recreation Trail. Conway said on the Warren County Master Plan, the connector bike path is planned to continue east and tie into the Little Miami River Bike Trail.

City officials are also planning a number of improvements in downtown Franklin.