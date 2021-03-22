STATE CHAMPS: Centerville winning Ohio basketball title ‘an incredible feeling’

Centerville High School today is celebrating its first Ohio Division I boys basketball championship after a 43-42 victory over Westerville Central at the University of Dayton Arena.
“I cannot tell you how proud I am of our team, our coaches,” CHS Athletic Director Rob Dement told Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton late Sunday night at a rally hours after the win.
Dement’s comments came at the CHS football stadium after Centerville’s Gabe Cupps scored 16 points and the Elks survived a three-point attempt at the buzzer for the victory.
“It’s just an incredible feeling,” Dement added.
“What a great game!” Vicki Neher-Smith said on the Centerville City Schools Facebook page.
“Congratulations on the historic win!!!” the Washington Twp. Professional Firefighters Local 3369 posted on the same page.
The Elks (25-3) led most of the game but fell behind 39-34 with 5:42 left. Centerville went on a 9-0 run to take a 43-39 lead. Central had to inbound with 2.3 seconds left on the baseline after a Centerville foul. Landon Tillman missed an off-balance shot from the right corner over Rich Rolf.