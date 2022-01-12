State expands COVID testing sites with support from Ohio National Guard

Ohio National Guard deployments will support expanded COVID-19 testing sites across the state, including those in Dayton and Cincinnati.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the additional deployments on Tuesday, the same day Ohio surpassed 100,000 hospitalizations over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are grateful that National Guard members are continuing to fill critical roles in our state’s response to this pandemic, especially as the strain on our health care providers continues,” DeWine stated. “As cases increase across the state, the best thing Ohioans can do is to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine.”
The governor’s office last week said that the state will expand testing in nine Ohio cities, including Dayton, Springfield and Cincinnati. Some of the sites will be new and the rest expanded.
The National Guard is providing support at 12 testing locations, including at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Crossroads Church in Mason. Guard members will provide testing support at Dayton Children’s Hospital as well, according to a release from the governor.
Clark County drive-thru testing is at 2501 E. High St. by appointment only. Call 937-390-5600.
The goal is to divert testing traffic from hospital emergency rooms.
About 2,300 Ohio National Guard members have been deployed to work with the state’s health care systems. This includes about 200 offering medical support and the rest offering general support including testing, food services, in-hospital patient transport, administrative tasks and other duties.
“Our men and women are supporting about a dozen testing sites throughout Ohio, helping to provide additional opportunities for our fellow Ohioans to be tested for COVID-19. We have been fulfilling COVID-19 missions for more than 20 months, and we are committed to supporting our state during this time of need,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general.
More than 7 million Ohioans have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about COVID-19 testing, and the safety, efficacy and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.
About the Author