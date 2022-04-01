Stivers students stage walkout over anti-LGBTQ+ legislation around U.S.

Rhynard thanked his mom, Jocelyn Rhynard, a Dayton Public Schools Board of Education member who also attended the rally in support of her son.

The walkout was planned in about two weeks, Rhynard said, and had approval from DPS superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

Rhynard and Turner called on people in the audience to talk to politicians and ask that these bills not be passed, as well as support the people who are openly identifying as other than loving the opposite gender and identifying as the same gender assigned at birth.

Ohio is not the only state that has introduced legislation that would affect LGBTQ+ minors.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a letter to Texas state health agencies requiring that doctors, nurses and teachers must legally report parents who help their child in receiving gender-affirming health care to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that would block teachers from talking about LGBTQ+ history or people in their classroom.

“We’re trying our best to stop them and show our community that we are here, we are queer and we’re not going away anytime soon,” Rhynard said. “So you might as well get used to us.”