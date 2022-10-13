Teachers union delivers food to Dayton elementary students

The food was part of the union’s Making a Difference program, which it said has helped feed 22,000 Ohio students and raised more than $175,000 since its start in 2014.

Food was given to students attending Eastmont, Ruskin, Westwood, Valerie, Kiser and Roosevelt elementary schools, packed by volunteers from the OAPSE local unions, according to a release. The union works with Champion Foodservice on its Making a Difference programs, the release said.