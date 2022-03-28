The Contemporary Dayton’s Annual Art Auction returns April 29

Help support local artists during The Contemporary Dayton’s Annual Art Auction next month.
The auction is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. to April 29 at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St.
More than 75 original pieces by Dayton-area artists will be available for auction starting at $100.
“We are excited to bring back our in-person Silent Art Auction after presenting it virtually the past two years. We invite you to sip, snack, browse and bid often with friends and artists under the Arcade’s spectacular Rotunda at our new home,” Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Contemporary Dayton, said.
Some of the featured artists include Amy Deal, Willis “Bing” Davis, Heather Jones and Katherine Kadis.
More than local vendors and 40 event volunteers are expected to help with the annual art event where food, cocktails, live music by Puzzle of Light, and acts such as an artist-musician Michael Bashaw and live auctioneer Doug Sorrell will be in attendance.
Guests are encouraged to register for the annual art auction. Tickets are $75 for members, $90 for non-members and $100 at the door.
Mobile bidding is free and started April 27, but participants must register to do so.
To purchase tickets or preview the art visit https://codayton.org/. Artwork can also be previewed in person at The Co’s galleries on April 27 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
