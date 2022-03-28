The Contemporary Dayton’s Annual Art Auction returns April 29

More than local vendors and 40 event volunteers are expected to help with the annual art event where food, cocktails, live music by Puzzle of Light, and acts such as an artist-musician Michael Bashaw and live auctioneer Doug Sorrell will be in attendance.

Guests are encouraged to register for the annual art auction. Tickets are $75 for members, $90 for non-members and $100 at the door.

Mobile bidding is free and started April 27, but participants must register to do so.

To purchase tickets or preview the art visit https://codayton.org/. Artwork can also be previewed in person at The Co’s galleries on April 27 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.