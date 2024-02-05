The Dayton Donut Festival On Tour is back! 10 shops are participating

BreakingNews
25 minutes ago
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour, presented by Planned2Give, is kicking off Friday, Feb. 9 and runs through Monday, Feb. 19.

The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 10 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts.

Explore‘Pierogies with a Purpose’ to benefit Miami Valley Meals

Participating donut shops include:

  • Bear Creek Donuts (80 S. Main St. in Miamisburg)
  • Bill’s Donut Shop (268 N. Main St. in Centerville)
  • Donut Palace (5264 Salem Ave. in Trotwood or 5115 Troy Pike in Huber Heights)
  • Duck Donuts (1200 Brown St. in Dayton)
  • Glazed Donut Eatery (607 N. Detroit St. in Xenia)
  • Hole N One Donuts (2739 W. Alex Bell Rd. in Moraine)
  • Jim’s Donut Shop (122 E. National Rd. in Vandalia)
  • Stan The Donut Man (1441 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton)
  • The Donut Haus Bakery (305 W. Central Ave. in Springboro)
  • The Neighborhood Nest (313 W. Main St. in Fairborn)

Ticket booklets will be available for pick up from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 at The Donut Haus Bakery, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at The Market at Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering or 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at Rabbit Hole Books in Dayton.

Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. Proceeds from Dayton Donut Festival On Tour will benefit Oak Tree Corner, a support center for grieving children.

Last year’s donut tour raised more than $2,500 for Hannah’s Treasure Chest, Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give, previously said.

For more information about Dayton Donut Festival On Tour, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

