The Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium tomorrow

The Foodbank Inc. is hosting a mass food distribution Thursday at University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium.
The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Clients should not begin to line up until 9 a.m.
If able, please bring ID.
During the food distribution, free, optional COVID-19 vaccines will be available as well as HIV screenings.
Anyone with questions can call 937-461-0265.
