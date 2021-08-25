dayton logo
X

The Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium tomorrow

The Foodbank held a mass food distribution at University of Dayton's Welcome Arena on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / MARSHALL GORBY
Caption
The Foodbank held a mass food distribution at University of Dayton's Welcome Arena on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / MARSHALL GORBY

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
2 hours ago

The Foodbank Inc. is hosting a mass food distribution Thursday at University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Clients should not begin to line up until 9 a.m.

ExploreOhio bill would outlaw all employer vaccine mandates. Here’s what both sides are saying about it

If able, please bring ID.

During the food distribution, free, optional COVID-19 vaccines will be available as well as HIV screenings.

Anyone with questions can call 937-461-0265.

In Other News
1
Ohio reports more than 4,000 daily COVID cases for 2nd straight day
2
Johnson & Johnson: Booster shot gives quick spike to COVID antibodies
3
Ohio reports more than 4,000 daily COVID cases for first time in 6...
4
New Mexican restaurant opens in Fairborn
5
Kettering Health offering 3rd COVID vaccine shot for immunocompromised
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top