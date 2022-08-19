The Heights Cafe to close Saturday after 12 years in business

The Heights Cafe will close its doors Saturday, Aug. 20, after more than a decade in business, according to a statement from the business.
Located at 6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights, the Heights Cafe opened in April 2010. Throughout the years, the cafe has served breakfast, specialty coffees, and lunch, touting products made from fresh, locally-grown ingredients.
The closure was announced Thursday on the business’ Facebook page.
“After 12 years of serving the community, the Heights Cafe will be officially closed after Saturday, Aug. 20,” the post reads. “Thank you for letting us serve you over the years.”
The listed owner of the business could not be reached for comment.
Previous posts show that the cafe has been serving “drinks only” since late June and that hours of operation had been significantly decreased at that time due to staffing issues.
In the closure announcement, customers were urged to “stay tuned for another locally owned coffee shop coming to you in the near future,” though no details were provided.
