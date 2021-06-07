dayton logo
X

The weekend’s best photos: Pride parade, pets and strawberries

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center hosted the Dayton Pride Reverse Parade on E. 2nd St. and Festival at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Did we spot you there celebrating Pride? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Greater Dayton LGBT Center hosted the Dayton Pride Reverse Parade on E. 2nd St. and Festival at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Did we spot you there celebrating Pride? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News | 1 hour ago

With coronavirus restrictions coming down and the weather heating up, more people ventured out to events over the weekend.

Check out photos from the Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Dayton Pride Reverse Parade on East 2nd Street and Festival at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Dayton's Pride Reserve Parade 2021

The Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled for this year because of uncertainty with restrictions surrounding the coronavirus, so the Strawberry Jam, a smaller event, was planned. Here are images from the event.

PHOTOS: Troy’s Strawberry Jam draws crowds

And SICSA returned with its annual Lift Your Leg fun run/walk event. Check out these photos below.

PHOTOS: SICSA’s Lift Your Leg fun run/walk

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top