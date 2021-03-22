X

They’re back: 2nd Street Market, tree tower, swings return at MetroParks

The 2nd Street Market, located at 600. E. 2nd St. in downtown Dayton, kicked off the season for its outdoor market on Saturday, March 20, 2021, the first day of spring. Market operator Five Rivers MetroParks moved the vendors outdoors in June 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic since the indoor space was too narrow for social distancing. The market will host vendors every Saturday, weather permitting from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Cornelius Frolik

Some of Five Rivers MetroParks’ popular amenities have come out of hibernation as COVID-19 spread slows, vaccinations increase and safety guidelines change.

The tree tower at Cox Arboretum reopened Friday, and the 2nd Street Market reopened its outdoor space on Saturday.

Five Rivers MetroParks re-installed swings last week that it removed a year ago for safety reasons at RiverScape, Deeds Point, Carriage Hill, Cox Arboretum, Englewood, Sugarcreek and Taylorsville.

“Five Rivers MetroParks is taking a measured approach to determine how to safely and responsibly reopen amenities like our visitor centers and reservable shelters,” a spokesperson said.

The Cox Arboretum MetroPark Tree Tower closed in September 2016 after a fungal disease weakened the structure’s support beams.
MetroParks removed swings from its parks in March 2020 because it did not have adequate staff or supplies to disinfect the seating after every use, officials said.

The park system also removed other seating last spring, including some benches and picnic tables.

Seating was removed from shelters when they were shut down to discourage groups from congregating in those spots.

The 2nd Street Market, located at 600. E. 2nd St. in downtown Dayton, kicked off the season for its outdoor market on Saturday, March 20, 2021, the first day of spring. Market operator Five Rivers MetroParks moved the vendors outdoors in June 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic since the indoor space was too narrow for social distancing. The market will host vendors every Saturday, weather permitting from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

But safety guidelines have changed, and MetroParks say it is working to make some of its closed amenities available to the public again.

The 2nd Street Market’s outdoor space reopened on Saturday. It had been on hiatus since late October.

The market will be open on Saturdays this season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 2nd Street Market, located at 600. E. 2nd St. in downtown Dayton, kicked off the season for its outdoor market on Saturday, March 20, 2021, the first day of spring. Market operator Five Rivers MetroParks moved the vendors outdoors in June 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic since the indoor space was too narrow for social distancing. The market will host vendors every Saturday, weather permitting from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

