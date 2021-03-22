They’re back: 2nd Street Market, tree tower, swings return at MetroParks

Some of Five Rivers MetroParks’ popular amenities have come out of hibernation as COVID-19 spread slows, vaccinations increase and safety guidelines change.
The tree tower at Cox Arboretum reopened Friday, and the 2nd Street Market reopened its outdoor space on Saturday.
Five Rivers MetroParks re-installed swings last week that it removed a year ago for safety reasons at RiverScape, Deeds Point, Carriage Hill, Cox Arboretum, Englewood, Sugarcreek and Taylorsville.
“Five Rivers MetroParks is taking a measured approach to determine how to safely and responsibly reopen amenities like our visitor centers and reservable shelters,” a spokesperson said.
MetroParks removed swings from its parks in March 2020 because it did not have adequate staff or supplies to disinfect the seating after every use, officials said.
The park system also removed other seating last spring, including some benches and picnic tables.
Seating was removed from shelters when they were shut down to discourage groups from congregating in those spots.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
But safety guidelines have changed, and MetroParks say it is working to make some of its closed amenities available to the public again.
The 2nd Street Market’s outdoor space reopened on Saturday. It had been on hiatus since late October.
The market will be open on Saturdays this season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Credit: Tom Gilliam