This Dayton area community is giving away thousands of solar eclipse glasses

“We want to help keep residents safe while they enjoy the total solar eclipse on April 8,” Community Resources Coordinator Drew Simon said in a statement. “When used correctly, these glasses will allow our residents to be prepared for the once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Attendees are encouraged to carpool as parking will be limited at each location, the city said.

Because of the expected popularity of the glasses, tickets will be distributed by city staff to those waiting in line at each location starting at 3 p.m. Each person will receive one ticket, and attendees must have a ticket to receive a pair of glasses.

Proof of Centerville residency will not be required to receive a pair of glasses.

The city said it will work to ensure those with disabilities will be able to participate. To make accommodations, call 937-433-7151.

Centerville will notify the public when glasses are gone on its social media pages and via its website, www.centervilleohio.gov.

North America won’t experience totality again until 2033, with Alaska getting sole dibs. Then that’s it until 2044, when totality will be confined to Western Canada, Montana and North Dakota.

There won’t be another U.S. eclipse, spanning coast to coast, until 2045. That one will stretch from Northern California all the way to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Aside from Carbondale, Illinois, in the crosshairs of both the 2017 and 2024 eclipses, it usually takes 400 years to 1,000 years before totality returns to the same spot, according to NASA’s Korreck.

Reporting from the Associated Press was included in this report.