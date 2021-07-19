Troopers remind motorists to move over for law enforcement as part of multi-state campaign

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is participating in the Move Over enforcement campaign reminding motorists to move over a lane when approaching a law enforcement or a vehicle with flashing lights parked on the side of the road.
The campaign is part of 6-State Trooper Project and includes state police in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The Move Over campaign is scheduled to last through Saturday. Ohio law requires motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights, according to OSHP. If it’s not possible to move into a different lane, motorists should slow down and pass with caution.
“When drivers move over, they can help protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses Ohio’s roadways,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, OSHP superintendent. “Moving over isn’t just the law; it’s the right thing to do. So when you see flashing lights, move over and slow down.”
There have been 56 “move over”-related crashes involving OSHP from 2016 to 2020, according to patrol. OSHP also reported 25,185 move over citations during that same time period.