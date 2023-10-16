Troops and treats: Air Force Museum celebrates Halloween Saturday

Ready to celebration Halloween, Air Force Museum-style?

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force invites kids of all ages to come to “Troops & Treats,” a day of trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The museum said the event is free, and all visitors are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bag.

“Troops and treats will feature candy stations, Halloween-themed balloon twisters, face painting, and more,” the museum said in a release. “Throughout the day the wildly popular 501st Legion will be in the museum in movie-themed character costumes to interact with visitors and pose for pictures, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and the Ohio School of Falconry will have animal encounters, and the Dayton Airport will offer K-9 demonstrations.”

Museum visitors may not bring weapons of any kind into the museum, the museum cautioned.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

All candy and other take-away items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will be held inside the museum rain or shine.

Troops and Treats ends at 3 p.m., but visitors are encouraged to stay and enjoy a special showing of the film Hocus Pocus at 4 p.m. in the Air Force Museum Theatre. Visit https://www.afmuseum.com/attractions/hollywood-series for ticket information.

2023, the museum celebrates its 100th anniversary. Since 1923 the museum has grown from a small engineering study collection to the world’s largest military aviation museum.

The massive museum features more than 350 aviation vehicles, missiles and thousands of artifacts on more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space, with a fair number of exhibits outside, too.

The museum — found at 1100 Spaatz St. on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, off a Springfield Street entrance in Riverside — is closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.