Troy Christian HS grad crowned 2021 Miss Ohio

A Troy Christian High School graduate is the newest Miss Ohio.
Miss South Central Ohio Lora Current, 20, of Rosewood in Champaign County, was crowned Saturday night at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield.
Current, an Ohio State University senior majoring in social work, was one of 23 contestants.
“Along with celebrating the one hundredth year anniversary of Miss Ohio and Miss America, I am excited to continue my involvement with Ohio’s youth and promote literacy and education,” Current posted on social media.
Her talent is tap dance, and her social impact initiative is #ReadOn: Empowering Literacy, Learning and Leadership, according to the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program website.
She won a $10,000 scholarship and other prizes.