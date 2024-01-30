Tudor’s Biscuit World closes in Fairborn

“We think you for your patronage!” read the sign, which directed customers to the only other Tudor’s Biscuit World location in the area at 810 W. Second St. in Xenia.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Tudor’s Biscuit World opened in spring 2019 at 130 N. Broad St. in Fairborn. The restaurant’s Facebook page indicates it is permanently closed, and calls on Tuesday to the restaurant were unanswered.

The chain of more than 70 restaurants is based in Charleston, West Virginia.