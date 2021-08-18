UD to start fall semester next week with record enrollment, diversity

“We are incredibly excited to welcome students back to campus, and especially proud the university’s efforts to enroll and support students from all backgrounds are making campus a more diverse and inclusive community,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management. “The incoming class further builds on our success of improving access and affordability by being completely transparent about our price and creating many new programs and offices to support military-affiliated students, lower income and transfer students.”

The university will celebrate new students and faculty at convocation Aug. 21.