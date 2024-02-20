The Ugly Duckling restaurant moving to St. Anne’s neighborhood in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Mason Schindler, owner of Blazin’ Dayton, and Dexter Clay, also known as “Uncle Boof,” who owns Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix with Zach Jeckering, said a few months ago they weren’t sure what their future on Springfield Street looked like because they found out the building was for sale, so they decided to find a new opportunity elsewhere.

In the midst of finding a new space, they reached out to the community for assistance.

“Before we can make this exciting leap, we need your support to secure the new location and obtain all the necessary permits for the new kitchen,” the owners wrote on GoFundMe. “Rest assured, Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancakes will still be on the menu, but the added kitchen space will allow us to introduce an even wider selection of menu items.”

In 24 hours, they raised more than $15,000.

Clay said using GoFundMe as a way to crowdfund was the easiest way to spread the word as quickly as possible. They admitted they were surprised how fast they met their goal and the amount of money that individuals sent.

“They just want to see us be successful, not just us, but see Dayton be more successful,” Clay said.

Since announcing their move to the St. Anne’s neighborhood, Clay said it has been encouraging how much they’ve been embraced by the community.

“It’s exciting for sure,” Schindler added. “There are a lot of cool local businesses in that area that have opened up recently. Even over the past 10 years or so (the neighborhood) seems to be growing especially with Porchfest and all of the other events they do.”

The Ugly Duckling is looking forward to having a space two to three times bigger than their original location. They have plans to do cosmetic updates.

The restaurant offers pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage patties, vegan sausage, tater tots, a chicken sandwich and much more.

The World Famous Breakfast, which is the most popular item, features two of Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancakes, two eggs, choice of meat and tater tots. Other unique menu items include the Bill’s Breakfast Sammy featuring a Bill’s Donut bun, Cheesy Bacon Tots, Tater Hash and a Breakfast Burrito.

Schindler describes Blazin’ Dayton’s Crimson Dragon medium hot sauce as a sweet chili, habanero hot sauce made for everybody. Restaurants in the Dayton area offering Blazin’ Dayton includes CULTURE By Chef Dane and Phat & Rich.

Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix is sold online and at several Dayton stores including Tony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts, Gem City Market, Dorothy Lane Market, Dot’s Market, Tasty Bird Market, Westside Market and now The Ugly Duckling.

More details

The Ugly Duckling’s last day on Springfield Street is Sunday, Feb. 25. The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until then. For more information and updates go to www.uglyduckling.cafe.