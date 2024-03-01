Uno Pizzeria in downtown Dayton closes after 25 years

The downtown Dayton location of Uno Pizzeria has closed after 25 years, according to a sign on the door of the former restaurant on North Main Street next door to the Victoria Theatre.
“Dear Friends, Uno Pizzeria has been a staple in the Arts District since 1999,” reads the sign on the door of the location. “We are proud to have served so many loyal guests and friends. We thank Dayton and the Arts community for all your support over the years. February 29th, 2024 was our last day to serve the public. Thank you for the great times.”
Credit: JIM NOELKER
The message did not say why the closing took place and there was no contact information provided.
Some downtown Dayton restaurant locations, including Boston Stoker, that have closed in the last two years have cited a decline in revenue from less foot traffic with more people working from home.
Uno’s was part of a chain of deep-dish pizza restaurants founded in 1943 in Chicago. The restaurant’s website touts that the founder invented deep-dish pizza. Franchising is available and it’s not clear if the Dayton location was a franchise.
According to the Uno Pizzeria website, there are no other Uno locations in Ohio. The closest locations are in Michigan and Indiana.
Uno’s did not immediately reply to a request for comment.