Walk-ins welcome for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine in Dayton today

People wait it line at the Dayton Convention Center to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Contributed
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will accept walk-ins at a coronavirus vaccine clinic at the Dayton Convention Center today.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the convention center until 6 p.m.

The vaccine has been authorized for ages 16 and older.

Vaccination is free. Patients can park at the Dayton Transportation Center at no cost.

Registration is also open for vaccine clinics on Friday and Saturday.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-225-6217 or visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

For more information, go to https://www.phdmc.org/coronavirus-updates/439-covid-19-vaccination-information.

