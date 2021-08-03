Walmart, other major retailers announce mask requirements for employees

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target and Home Depot have each announced updated mask policies based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
Both Target and Home Depot said they would require all employees, contractors and vendors to wear masks while indoors at their stores and other locations. Home Depot also extended that requirement to all contractors and vendors and required wearing masks while in customer homes.
Walmart and Sam’s Club also said they would require associates to wear masks inside their facilities, but only in counties where there is substantial or high coronavirus transmission, as determined by the CDC, or where there are state or local mask mandates.
The CDC currently lists each county in the greater Dayton area as having either substantial or high transmission, with higher transmission in Miami, Montgomery and Greene counties.
This information is updated weekly, so Walmart and Sam’s Club said they would update local management on mask requirements weekly.
In addition, Walmart and Sam’s Club announced it would require employees that work in multiple facilities, as well as campus office associates to be vaccinated by Oct. 4, unless they have a medical or religious exception.
Each of the retailers said they would also encourage customers to wear masks.